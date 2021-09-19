Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Notre Dame, Jack Plummer and more

Disappointing as Saturday was for Purdue — particularly the offense's futility against the best defense it's seen to date — the reality is that the Boilermakers have still made par, with a very makable putt coming up this weekend against Illinois.

This is where Purdue was supposed to be. It had to win the first two, then let the chips fall where they may at Notre Dame in advance to two peer-level Big Ten games against Illinois and Minnesota. A 5-1 start — though premature to predict — remains a strong possibility, but the experience at Notre Dame has to matter, because most of the opponents from here on out are going to be more like the Irish than Oregon State or Connecticut.