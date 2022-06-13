Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's transition, the portal and more

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Come Jan. 1, Mung Chiang will be Purdue's new president. He's a year older than me, but by every account, much, much, much smarter. Brilliant is the word I keep hearing.

His distinguished career in academics has yet to really cross paths with athletics, but soon will.

I want to make this very clear, becomes sometimes we lose sight of this in our blissful little sports bubble: A university's mission first and foremost centers around its educational responsibilities for its students, its role in its community and its contributions to our greater knowledge base through research and innovation.

If you're really good sports, too, cool.