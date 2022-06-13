 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's transition, the portal and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-13 01:46:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's transition, the portal and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Mitch Daniels and Mung Chiang. (Purdue News Service)
Mitch Daniels and Mung Chiang. (Purdue News Service) (Purdue News Service)

ON PURDUE'S CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP

Come Jan. 1, Mung Chiang will be Purdue's new president. He's a year older than me, but by every account, much, much, much smarter. Brilliant is the word I keep hearing.

His distinguished career in academics has yet to really cross paths with athletics, but soon will.

I want to make this very clear, becomes sometimes we lose sight of this in our blissful little sports bubble: A university's mission first and foremost centers around its educational responsibilities for its students, its role in its community and its contributions to our greater knowledge base through research and innovation.

If you're really good sports, too, cool.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}