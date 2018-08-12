Though raised, in some ways, to play football, growing up around the game as the son of an NFL standout, Brycen Hopkins just didn't.

He played basketball instead and at one point in his life, that may have been his ambition, long-term.

If it was, it came to an end following his junior year at Ensworth School in the Nashville area, when he finally took up football.

"It was actually because I thought I didn't have a future in basketball," joked Hopkins, whose father is long-time Houston Oilers-turned-Tennessee Titans lineman Brad Hopkins. "I thought, 'I can't be a 6-5 4 or 5 in college,' so I went out to see how (football) would go.