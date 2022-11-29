Jeff Brohm and Purdue will play in the program’s first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night against a soaring Michigan team.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has found his stride in Ann Arbor in recent years. The Wolverines are 24-2 over the last two seasons and have seemingly unseated Ohio State as the king of the Big Ten. The Wolverines are looking for back-to-back Big Ten Championship Game wins and make it to the College Football Playoff in consecutive seasons.

It has been another dominant year for Michigan, en route to a 12-0 record heading into Saturday. They lead the country in average scoring margin, beating their opponents by 27.2 points per game. The other four schools rounding out the top five of that group are Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee.

On top of their impressive statistical numbers on offense and defense, Harbaugh leads a disciplined team. They have 50 penalties the entire season, which is good for the 8th fewest in the country.

Let’s take a closer look at the giant test Purdue has in front of them in the Big Ten Championship Game: