Travis Perry had a team-high 24 points and led the Junior Kentucky All-Stars to a second-half rally, topping the Indiana Junior team 106-92.



For the Junior Indiana All-Star team, it was about what they were missing - shots and two of their best players, Kanon Catchings and Flory Bidunga.



With the absence of Indiana's size, they were fighting an uphill battle against a big, talented Kentucky Junior All-Star team. Throw in Purdue commit Jack Benter having an uncharacteristically off night shooting the ball and Kentucky's second half surge seemed almost inevitable.