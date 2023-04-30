A trio of Purdue Defensive Players entered their name into the transfer portal this morning.

Jordan Buchanan, Brandon Calloway and Tristan Cox will look to play elsewhere in the fall.

Buchanan who took a redshirt last season, will have 4 years of eligibility remaining, Cox and Calloway will have three years remaining, as they are entering their RS Sophomore seasons.

The Transfer Portal closes tonight, and players who have not entered their name will not be able to again until December... unless the NCAA changes the rules again.