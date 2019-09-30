Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm on injury, defense, Penn State, more
As Purdue prepares for a daunting trip to Penn State, it does so with a difficult new reality, without quarterback Elijah Sindelar, receiver Rondale Moore and more.
See what Brohm had to say about the Injury situation, Purdue's defensive struggles, personnel and more here In this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
