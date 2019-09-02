Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm's Monday Purdue press conference
Monday, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media to go over Purdue's season-opening loss at Nevada and look ahead to this weekend's game vs. Vanderbilt.
See what he had to say about his team, Elijah Sindelar, Nick Holt, George Karlaftis and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.