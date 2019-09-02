News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm's Monday Purdue press conference

Monday, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media to go over Purdue's season-opening loss at Nevada and look ahead to this weekend's game vs. Vanderbilt.

See what he had to say about his team, Elijah Sindelar, Nick Holt, George Karlaftis and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Chrysler Jeep Ram.

