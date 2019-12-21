News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter and players on loss to Butler

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Matt Painter, Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter and Aaron Wheeler
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's Crossroads struggles continued, as the Boilermakers fell to No. 17 Butler 70-61 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday.

Afterward, Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss the loss and more.

See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

