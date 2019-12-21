Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter and players on loss to Butler
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's Crossroads struggles continued, as the Boilermakers fell to No. 17 Butler 70-61 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday.
Afterward, Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss the loss and more.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.