Purdue always cherishes win over Indiana. Now, it needs one.

The Boilermakers return home Thursday night, looking to complete a two-game regular season sweep of the Hoosiers, but more importantly, snap a four-game losing streak.

Wednesday, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the game, his team's downturn and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.