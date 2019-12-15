News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 18:03:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on loss at Nebraska

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter at Nebraska
Matt Painter's team fell to 1-1 in the Big Ten following the ugly loss at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — In an outcome few saw coming, Purdue was outplayed thoroughly by Nebraska Sunday in the Boilermakers' Big Ten road opener, falling 70-56 to a team expected to finish at the bottom of the league.

See what Matt Painter said about the loss here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}