Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on loss at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — In an outcome few saw coming, Purdue was outplayed thoroughly by Nebraska Sunday in the Boilermakers' Big Ten road opener, falling 70-56 to a team expected to finish at the bottom of the league.
See what Matt Painter said about the loss here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
