{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 21:32:54 -0600') }} basketball

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on loss to Texas

Matt Painter's team dropped to 1-1 with a rare loss in Mackey Arena.
Purdue had its chances against Texas Saturday night, but for the No. 23 Boilermakers, they all slipped away.

After the 70-66 setback to the Longhorns, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the loss and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

