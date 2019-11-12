Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Marquette, more
Coming off a home loss to Texas and now headed to Marquette for the Gavitt Games Wednesday night, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Golden Eagles, Markus Howard, the Texas game and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
