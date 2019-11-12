News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Marquette, more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Purdue coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter and his team face their first road game of the season Wednesday night.

Coming off a home loss to Texas and now headed to Marquette for the Gavitt Games Wednesday night, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Golden Eagles, Markus Howard, the Texas game and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

