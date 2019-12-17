News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Ohio win

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Matt Painter's team earned its first road win with the 18-point victory at Ohio.
ATHENS, Ohio — Purdue bounced back from the Nebraska loss in a big way Tuesday night, routing Ohio University in Athens, 69-51.

Afterward, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the win, Nojel Eastern's play, Eric Hunter's impact and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

{{ article.author_name }}