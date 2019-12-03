Wednesday night, a very different Purdue team gets a rematch with a very different Virginia team, as the Boilermakers host the fifth-ranked Cavaliers as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a few months after UVA's memorable overtime win in the Elite Eight.

Tuesday, Matt Painter met with local media to discuss the game, the afternoon after he watched last year's game ending for the first time, plus his team's offense and more.

See what he had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.