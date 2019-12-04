Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Virginia win
Purdue scored its biggest non-conference win in some time Wednesday night, and did so in convincing fashion, blowing out defending national champion Virginia 69-40.
Afterward, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the win, his new starting five and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.