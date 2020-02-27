Purdue's four-game losing streak is no more, and its win streak over Indiana now stands at seven, following the Boilermakers' 57-49 win over IU Thursday night in Mackey Arena.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss the win and more. See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.