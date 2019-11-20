News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 18:01:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Twin City Superstore Videos: Karlaftis, Fakasiieiki talk Wisconsin, more

Purdue Boilermakers Football, Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

MORE: Brohm not "truly optimistic" about Moore playing | First look: Wisconsin | Opponent view: Wisconsin | Data Driven: A look at Wisconsin | Number crunching: Wisconsin Week | Twin City Superstore Video: co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard | Coach's corner: Film study has helped make Karlaftis a quick study

DE George Karlaftis and LB Semisi Fakasiieiki talked Wisconsin and more after practice on Wednesday.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}