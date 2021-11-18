Twincitysuperstore.com Presents: Purdue in the Pros Week 10

Anthony Brown had a big week for the Cowboys

Week 10

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Moore carried the ball once for a single yard and caught two passes for 10 yards in Arizona's 34-10 loss to Carolina on Sunday. Next week, it's a divisional showdown as the 8-2 Cardinals head to Seattle at 4:25 ET.

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were on bye in Week 10. Next week, they travel to Las Vegas for a 4:05 ET matchup with the Raiders.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan played just 10 snaps and recorded no stats in Eagles 30-13 win at Denver. Currently in second place in the NFC East, Philadelphia hosts New Orleans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were on bye in Week 10. Next week, they travel to Las Vegas for a 4:05 ET matchup with the Raiders.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley recorded seven tackles, one of which was for a loss, and recorded a quarterback hit as the Patriots absolutely dominated the Browns in a 45-7 decision. The 6-4 Patriots get back to work early this week, heading to Atlanta for Thursday Night Football.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown filled up the stat sheet with an impressive interception, three tackles and three pass deflections during Dallas' 43-3 victory against Atlanta. The veteran corner continues to have a nice season, and will look to continue the strong play next week when the 7-2 Cowboys take on the formidable Chiefs at 4:25 ET.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTlRIT05ZIEJST1dOIElOVEVSQ0VQVElPTiEhITxicj48YnI+KHZp YSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkZMPC9hPikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Vr MjNOOXhaS0kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91azIzTjl4WktJPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEJsb2dnaW5nIFRoZSBCb3lzIChAQmxvZ2dpbmdUaGVCb3lzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jsb2dnaW5nVGhlQm95cy9z dGF0dXMvMTQ1OTk3NDQ4MTE1MDEwNzY1MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

The rookie linebacker enjoyed his first career non-loss, as the Lions tied the Steelers 16-16. Barnes recorded three tackles and deflected a pass in the split decision. Detroit will look to enter the win column for the first time of the year next week when they take on the Browns at 1 ET.

Week 9

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

The rookie had five catches for 25 yards as the Cardinals breezed to a 31-17 win over San Francisco. It was an even more impressive win considering that Arizona was without starting QB Kyler Murray. The 8-1 Cardinals host Carolina at 4:05 ET next Sunday.

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen played, but he did not record any stats as the Bengals were dominated 41-16 by the Browns. He'll have the weekend off next week, as the Bengals are on bye.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan recorded no stats in the Eagles' 27-24 loss against the Chargers on Sunday. It's been a tough year for the veteran, who has struggled to find consistent playing time for the Eagles after a long tenure with Washington. Next week, the Eagles travel to Denver at 4:25 ET.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey deflected a pass during the Bengals' 41-16 loss, as he continues to play both on defense and special teams. He'll have to wait two weeks to attempt to back from the loss, as they are on bye in Week 10.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

The fourth-year linebacker had four tackles as the Patriots cruised to a 24-6 win over Carolina to improve to 5-4 on the season. Bentley has been a consistent contributor and starter for New England during his first four seasons. Next week, they host Cleveland at 1 ET.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

As the Cowboys fell 30-16 to Denver, the former Boilermaker defensive back had three tackles. Brown has become a regular starter for Dallas, and will be there again as they host Atlanta at 1 ET on Sunday.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Week 8

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

The lightning-fast rookie had a quiet night in Arizona's 24-21 loss against Green Bay on Thursday Night Football, recording three receptions for 24 yards and carrying the ball twice for a net gain of one yard. On Sunday, Moore and the Cardinals will attempt to get back in the win column at San Francisco at 4:25 ET.

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen recorded a tackle for Cincinnati during their surprising 34-31 defeat against the Jets. Notably, the Jets started backup QB Mike White due to rookie Zach Wilson's injury. White played for Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky prior to going to the NFL in 2016. Allen and the Bengals host intrastate rival Cleveland on Sunday at 1 ET.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

While Kerrigan was never able to get home with a sack, he did record two QB hits in the Eagles' dominant 44-6 win at Detroit on Sunday. The veteran will attempt to get back in the sack column on Sunday as the Eagles host the Chargers at 4:05 ET.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

The bruising linebacker saw action both on defense and special teams, recording a single tackle in their aforementioned surprising loss. Bailey continues to seek to carve out a more prominent role. He'll get his next chance on Sunday against the Browns at 1 ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

The Patriots went on the road and took down the Chargers on Sunday, and Bentley was sure to help with five tackles. The win moved the Patriots back to .500 with rookie QB Mac Jones playing well. Next week, they'll head to Charlotte and take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 ET.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown was all over the field in Dallas' 20-16 win over the Vikings on Sunday. It was a huge win for the Cowboys, who were without starting QB Dak Prescott. Brown recorded five tackles and deflected a pair of passes in the W. He'll seek to put up a similar performance next week when the Cowboys host Denver at 1 ET.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Although the Lions got dominated 44-6, Barnes was able to have a solid afternoon with seven tackles, including one for a loss. The rookie has really carved out a nice role for the Lions next year, and the future looks bright for him there. The 0-8 Lions are on bye next week.

Week 7

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

In the Cardinals' 31-5 win over the lowly Texans, Moore caught a pair of passes for 17 yards, as they took their foot off the gas pedal rather early in the victory. Moore gets to play on a big stage this week, as the Cardinals host Green Bay at 8:20 on Thursday Night Football.

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen recorded two tackles as the Bengals cruised to a massive 41-17 win against a strong Ravens squad. The win brought the Bengals into the AFC North lead at 5-2. They should be in strong position for another win next week when they travel to the Jets at 1 ET.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan saw 13 snaps in the Eagles' 33-22 loss at the Raiders last week, but he did not find himself in the stat book. He will seek to make an impact next week when the Eagles travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at 1 ET.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey saw extended snaps due to the large advantage the Bengals held, recording two tackles in their 41-17 win over Baltimore. Bailey continues to see some snaps on defense with regular special teams action. He'll be back on the field next week at 1 ET when the Bengals head to the Big Apple to take on the Jets.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley got to rest early on in the Patriots' 54-13 domination of the New York Jets, but he did record four tackles, including one for a loss. The Patriots improved to 3-4 with the win behind rookie QB Mac Jones. Next week, they hit the road to face off with the LA Chargers at 4:05 ET.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown and the Cowboys enjoyed their bye week in Week 7. They return to the field at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday when they travel to the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes earned a tackle in 20 snaps during the Lions' 28-19 loss at the LA Rams in QB Matt Stafford's first game against his former team. The rookie linebacker and the Lions will look to earn their first win of the season next week when they host the Eagles at 1 ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley getting was huge against Dallas in Week 6

Week 6

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals



It was a quiet day for the rookie, as Moore grabbed three passes for 16 yards and carried the ball three times for 10 yards while the Cardinals breezed past the Browns 37-14. Arizona is the last remaining unbeaten team, and they'll expect that to continue as they host the lowly Texans at 4:25 ET on Sunday.

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen recorded one tackle as the Bengals soundly defeated the winless Lions by a final score of 34-11. The corner missed several games earlier this year with an injury and is still working his way back. He should be busy next week as the Bengals square off with the dynamic Ravens at 1 ET.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan saw the field on 16 snaps but was unable to find the stat book in Philly's 28-22 loss against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. The veteran returns to the field with the Eagles next week as they travel to Las Vegas at 4:05 ET.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey saw the field as the Bengals dominated the Lions 34-11, recording a single tackle. He continues to seek to carve out a regular role next week as the Bengals travel to Baltimore at 1 ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Despite playing just 40 snaps, Bentley excelled in the Patriots' 35-29 overtime loss to Dallas. Bentley recorded 13 tackles and forced a fumble (below), leading the Patriots defense. He will seek to record impressive stats again next week against the one-win Jets at 1 ET.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgcGxheSBieSBKYeKAmVdoYXVuIEJlbnRsZXkg8J+UpfCf kYAuIFRvdWNoZG93biBzYXZpbmcgcGxheS4gKFZpZGVvIHZpYSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlbkJyb3duUEw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEJlbkJyb3duUEw8L2E+KTxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby80VzdtbjNVVHRUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNFc3bW4z VVR0VDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXRzIEJ1enogKEBQYXRzQnV6eikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYXRzQnV6ei9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0 OTg1NTM4ODM1MDgyNDQ1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown recorded four tackles in the Cowboys' overtime win over New England, improving their record to a strong 5-1. Dallas is on bye next week.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes led the Lions with nine tackles in their 34-11 home loss to the Bengals. The fourth round pick continues to earn a larger role every week. Next week, the Lions face an uphill challenge to enter the win column as they travel to the LA Rams at 4:05 ET.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXJyaWNrIEJhcm5lcyB3YXMgUEZG4oCZcyAzcmQtaGlnaGVzdCBn cmFkZWQgTEIgaW4gV2VlayA2IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9PbmVQcmlkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I09uZVByaWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v QmR3ZGFKa0ZjVSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jkd2RhSmtGY1U8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uIFBvb2xlIChASm9uUG9vbGVERVQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9uUG9vbGVERVQvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTAwNzI4 NTcxMDc2NTI2MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxOCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Week 5

Rondale Moore -- Arizona Cardinals

In addition to his amazing catch (see below), Rondale Moore had a busy week with five catches for 59 yards and three rushes for 38 yards in the Cardinals 17-10 win over the 49ers. Arizona is off to a torrid start with five straight wins, and will travel to Cleveland the face the Browns (3-2) at 4:05 on Sunday. Cleveland is a three-point favorite.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcnVseSBhIHRoaW5nIG9mIGJlYXV0eS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21vb3JlX3JvbmRhbGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QG1vb3JlX3JvbmRhbGU8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JlZFNlYT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JlZFNlYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3hQNjRHVHJSRlUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94UDY0R1RyUkZVPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEFyaXpvbmEgQ2FyZGluYWxzIChAQVpDYXJkaW5hbHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVpDYXJkaW5hbHMvc3RhdHVz LzE0NDczMTE3Njg1Njk2MDYxNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen returned to action for the first time since the first week of the season (Sept. 12) playing six snaps on special teams. The Bengals (3-2) suffered a gut-wrenching 25-22 overtime loss to Green Bay. They will be a 3.5-point favorite when they travel to Detroit (0-5) to meet the Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Ryan Kerrigan -- Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan recorded first first tackle and first tackle for loss of the season in the Eagles 21-18 win at Washington. Kerrigan played 21 snaps (his lowest total of the season) in a reserve role. The Eagles (2-3), travel to Tampa Bay Thursday night (Oct. 14) to face the Bucs (4-1) in an 8:20 p.m. start against the defending Super Bowl Champs. Tampa is a touchdown favorite.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey had one snap at linebacker and 16 on special teams in the Bengals loss to Green Bay. It was the second game this season when Bailey earned playing time as a position player.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

After spending a week nursing an injury, Bentley returned to action with three tackles and a quarterback hit in 37 snaps in the Patriots (2-3) 25-22 win at the Texans. The Pats are a four-point home underdog versus Cowboys (4-1) Sunday at 4:25 ET.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbnRob255IEJyb3duIHB1dHMgdGhlIGZpbmlzaGluZyB0b3VjaGVz IG9uIHRoaXMgb25lLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvRGFsbGFzQ293Ym95cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0RhbGxhc0Nvd2JveXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9UbHRmOEdnZ2NYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGx0ZjhHZ2djWDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyB1U1RBRElVTSAoQHVTVEFESVVNKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VTVEFESVVNL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3MzQ1MDM4 NjQ4NzcwNTYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown put an exclamation point on the Cowboys 44-20 home win over the Giants with a pick-six. He had two tackles and one pass defended in 64 snaps. The Cowboys (4-1) are a four-point road favorite versus New England (2-3) Sunday at 4:25 ET.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes continues to see more playing time for the winless Lions as he participated in a career-high 31 snaps and had a career-high six tackles in Detroit's 19-17 road-loss to Minnesota. Barnes will face former linebacking teammate Bailey when the Lions and Bengals (3-2) square off Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bengals will be a 3.5-point favorite.

Derrick Barnes continues to make the most of his playing time for the Lions. (Detroit Lions)

Week 4

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Moore had three catches for 28 yards with a long of 16 in the Cardinals 37-20 win vs. the Rams in Los Angeles. He also had his second and third rush attempts for a total in nine yards. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start and host the 49ers at 3:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan logged 22 snaps in a reserve role in a 42-30 home loss to the Chiefs. He is yet to record a defensive stat in four games this season. The Eagles, who are now 1-3 on the season, travel to Carolina Panthers (3-1) for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey logged 15 tackles on special teams in the Bengals 24-21 win over Jacksonville. The Bengals have been a surprise team with their 3-1 record and they host Green Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m. He has not taken any snaps on defense in the last two games.

Ja'Whaun Bentley -- New England Patriots

Bentley was inactive during the Patriots loss to the Bucs. The Patriots (1-3) are in action next on Sunday in Houston and Bentley is expected to play.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown had six solo tackles and a season high three passes defended while playing 69 snaps in the Cowboys 36-28 win over the Panthers. After an opening game loss, the Cowboys are on a three game win streak and host the Giants (1-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angles Rams

The second year tight end is inactive for the Rams' first loss of the season to Cardinals, a 37-20 defeat in a contest played in Los Angeles. This week, the Rams travel to Seattle for a Thursday night contest.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes recorded five tackles, including one for loss, in 18 snaps in the Lions 24-14 loss to the Bears. It marked the second straight week Barnes saw significant playing time. The Lions are 0-4 at travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings (1-3) at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

David Blough - Detroit Lions

Blough served as the backup to Jared Goff in the Lions' 24-14 loss against the Bears. Next week, he figures to serve in the same role as they travel to Minnesota.

Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers

Kelly was active, and played six snaps on special teams in the Packers 27-17 win over the Steelers. Next week, the 3-1 Packers travel to Cincinnati for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Pittsburgh at 4:25 ET.

INJURED: Ricardo Allen, Raheem Mostert PRACTICE SQUAD: Grant Hermanns, Tyler Coyle

Ryan Kerrigan saw more action for the Eagles than he has in a while. (USA Today Sports Images)

Week 3:

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

A week after his NFL breakthrough, Moore had a quiet day on Sunday. He recorded two catches for a total of one yard, and carried the ball once for three yards in the Cardinals' easy 31-19 win over Jacksonville. The rookie receiver takes the field again next week at the 3-0 LA Rams at 4:05 ET.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan played 27 snaps in the Eagles' 41-21 Monday night loss to Dallas, but he did not record any stats.The road ahead doesn't get any easier for Kerrigan and the Eagles as they return home to face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 ET on Sunday.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

The second-year linebacker was active, though he did not record any stats, in the Bengals' 24-10 win over divisional rival Pittsburgh. Bailey was limited in Monday's practice (9/27) due to a hamstring injury ahead of their Thursday night game with rookie Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley led New England in tackles for the second straight week despite their 28-13 loss at home against the Saints. Rookie QB Mac Jones tossed three interceptions for the Pats in the loss. Next week is sure to be a big one in Foxborough, as Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium for the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYeKAmVdoYXVuIEJlbnRsZXkgaW4gaGlzIGNvbWZvcnQgem9uZTog R2V0dGluZyBkb3duaGlsbCBhbmQgZmlyaW5nIHRocm91Z2ggb3BlbiBnYXBz Ljxicj48YnI+QW5kIGNyZWRpdCB0byBBZHJpYW4gUGhpbGxpcHMgaGVyZS4g SGUgc2VlcyBCZW50bGV5IGZpbGwgdGhlIG9wZW4gZ2FwIGFuZCBpbnN0aW5j dHVhbGx5IHNjcmFwZXMgb3ZlciB0aGUgZWRnZSBpbiBjYXNlIEthbWFyYSBi b3VuY2VzIHRoZSBydW4gb3V0c2lkZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3RNUHJXNmh2bmUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90TVByVzZodm5lPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEFpZGFuIE1haGVyIChAQWlkYW5fTWFoZXIxNykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BaWRhbl9NYWhlcjE3L3N0YXR1cy8x NDQyMTc1MTQxMjYyMzY4NzY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown had his first interception of the season at a key time in the red zone in the first quarter of the Cowboys' 41-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night. He also deflected another pass and added four tackles. Next week, Brown and 2-1 Dallas host the Carolina Panthers at 1 ET.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbnRob255IEJyb3duIGludGVyY2VwdHMgdGhlIEh1cnRzIGRlZXAg YmFsbCBhbmQgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGFs bGFzY293Ym95cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGFsbGFzQ293Ym95 czwvYT4gdGFrZSBvdmVyITxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BISXZzREFMP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUEhJdnNEQUw8L2E+IG9uIEVTUE48YnI+ 8J+TsTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NYVktXazJlWWwiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9zWFZLV2syZVlsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v OXdTbER0VVhKeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzl3U2xEdFVYSnk8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIChATkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MjY0NzQ1MDk4OTE3MDY5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

The second year tight end is inactive for the Rams' thrilling 34-24 win over the defending champion Buccaneers. Matt Stafford was fantastic for the Rams in the victory, who moved to 3-0 on the young season. Next up, they welcome Rondale Moore and the Cardinals at 4:05 ET on Sunday.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes saw his most significant playing time to date in Detroit's heartbreaking 19-17 loss to Baltimore, where K Justin Tucker hit a record 66-yard field goal as time expired. Barnes recorded four tackles for the Lions after fans were calling for him to see more playing time. Next up, the 0-3 Lions travel to Chicago for a matchup against the 1-2 Bears at 1 ET.

David Blough - Detroit Lions

Blough served as the backup to Jared Goff in the Lions' 19-17 loss against the Ravens. Next week, he figures to serve in the same role as they travel to Chicago to face the 1-2 Bears.

Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers

Kelly was active, and played six snaps on special teams in the Packers' 30-28 win over the 49ers. Next week, the1-1 Packers host Pittsburgh at 4:25 ET.



INJURED: Ricardo Allen, Raheem Mostert PRACTICE SQUAD: Grant Hermanns, Tyler Coyle

Week 2:

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

The rookie speedster led the Cardinals in receiving, recording seven receptions for 114 yards and his first career touchdown (below) in the Cardinals' 34-33 win over Minnesota. Moore gained praise across social media for his play in the victory. He seeks to continue his strong performance next week at 1 ET as the Cardinals travel to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LWUxFUiBNVVJSQVkuIDxicj5ST05EQUxFIE1PT1JFLiA8YnI+PGJy PlRoaXMgQ2FyZGluYWxzIG9mZmVuc2UgaXMgbXVzdC1zZWUgVFYg8J+NvyA8 YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XT0UzN3RCU01XIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vV09FMzd0QlNNVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgKEBQRkYp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM5 NzAyODgzNzE3NTAwOTMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

The veteran pass rusher played, but he did not record any stats in the Eagles 17-11 loss vs. San Francisco. The 1-1 Eagles return to action next week in a Monday Night Football showdown with Dallas at 8:15 ET.

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen did not appear in the Bengals' 20-17 loss at Chicago, as he is injured with a broken hand and hamstring strain. He is on the injured reserve list.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

The second year linebacker was active for the Bengals' 20-17 loss, but he did not record any stats. The 1-1 Bengals travel to Pittsburgh for a divisional game next Sunday at 1 PM ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley led the Patriots with nine tackles in their 25-6 win over New England, including one tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He looks to build on his strong performance next week at 1 PM ET when the Saints visit New England.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

Brown recorded five tackles and broke up a pass in the Cowboys last-minute win over the LA Chargers on Sunday. Next week, he returns to the prime time scene as Dallas hosts Philadelphia on Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams

The second year tight end was inactive for the Rams' 27-24 win at Indianapolis on Sunday. Hopkins and the Rams take on the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at 4:25 ET on Sunday.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

Barnes was active, though he did not record any stats in his 10 special teams snaps during the Lions' 35-17 loss at Green Bay. Coach Dan Campbell hinted that Barnes is due for an increase in playing time when the Lions host Baltimore on Sunday at 1 ET.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb29raWUgRGVycmljayBCYXJuZXMgb24gY29hY2ggRGFuIENhbXBi ZWxsJiMzOTtzIG1pbmQgYXMgc3RhcnRpbmcgbGluZWJhY2tlcnMgc3RydWdn bGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1V3UzE2Q0l0VWQiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9Vd1MxNkNJdFVkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvaG4gTml5byAoQEpv aG5OaXlvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvaG5OaXlv L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQwMjY2ODA1OTM5ODg0MDQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

David Blough - Detroit Lions

Blough continues to back up Jared Goff in Detroit, and the former Boiler did not see action in the Lions' 35-17 loss on Monday. They return to action Sunday at 1 ET vs. Baltimore

Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers

Kelly was active but did not play during Green Bay's 35-17 win over Detroit on Monday Night Football. The Packers now move on to a west coast trip, as they face San Francisco on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 ET.

Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

Mostert will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery following Week 1.

Week 1

Rondale Moore had an impressive debut against the Titans on Sept. 12. (USA Today Sports Images)

Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

The speedster carried the ball just two times for 20 yards before he left the game with an apparent knee injury. He never returned to the 49ers' 41-33 victory in Detroit. If healthy, Mostert will return to action next weekend when the Niners travel to Philadelphia at 1 ET.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Moore made his NFL debut in Arizona's 38-13 win at Tennessee on Sunday. The versatile weapon made four catches for 62 yards, returned a kick for 22 yards and fielded two punts for 24 yards. He will continue in his multi-dimensional role next week in his home debut, as the Cardinals play host to the Vikings at 4:05 ET.

Ryan Kerrigan - Philadelphia Eagles

Kerrigan did not record any stats in the Eagles' dominant 32-6 win at Atlanta. The 11-year veteran and his Eagles will take on Mostert and the 49ers next weekend at 1 ET.

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen recorded 5 tackles for the Bengals as they hung on in overtime to defeat Minnesota 27-24. Allen will return to the area next week as the Bengals travel to Chicago for a 1 ET kick at Soldier Field.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

Bailey did not record any stats in the Bengals 27-24 overtime win over Minnesota. Bailey and the Bengals travel to Chicago for a 1 ET kick at Soldier Field.

JaWhaun Bentley - New England Patriots

Bentley continued to impress in New England in his 2021 debut as he recorded four tackles, including one for a loss, in the Patriots' 17-16 home loss vs. Miami. The Patriots will seek to enter the win column with a trip to the Jets next week at 1 ET.

Dennis Kelly - Green Bay Packers

Kelly and the Green Bay Packers suffered a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their first game post-Drew Brees on Sunday. Kelly will see fellow Boilermakers Blough and Barnes on Monday Night Football against the Lions at 8:15 ET.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

The veteran corner led the Cowboys in tackles in their 31-29 loss against the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Thursday night. Brown started and spend the majority of the game covering the elite receivers from Tampa. Him and the Cowboys seek a bounce back win against the Chargers next weekend at 4:25 ET.

Derrick Barnes - Detroit Lions

The rookie linebacker recorded two tackles in the Lions' 41-33 loss vs. San Francisco, playing on both defense and special teams. He will seek to make an impact again next week as the Lions travel to Green Bay for Monday Night Football at 8:15 ET.

David Blough - Detroit Lions

Blough served as the backup quarterback to Jared Goff in the Lions' 41-33 loss vs. San Francisco and did not record any stats. The Lions return to action next week at Green Bay on Monday Night Football at 8:15 ET.

Brycen Hopkins - Los Angeles Rams