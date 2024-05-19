It was EYBL weekend in Indy this last week which mean a strong congregation of some of the best talent in the country. Purdue's assistant coaches were bouncing around gyms along with other major programs and AAU basketball was aplenty from Indianapolis to Lebanon.



On Saturday two 2026 players of interest for Matt Painter and Purdue went head to head with Felipe Quinones of Kenny 'The Jet' Smith's AAU team versus state of Illinois prospect Gabriel Sularski.



Before a breakdown of the action, here's a couple highlights from the matchup.