Purdue added to its pass catching corps by way of the transfer portal, netting a commitment from UCLA wide receiver transfer Kam Brown on Sunday. Brown, the 206th ranked player in the portal according to Rivals, announced that he would be transferring to the Boilermakers via Instagram on the heels of an official visit over the weekend.

Brown spent three years with the Bruins after signing with Texas A&M as a four-star recruit in the class of 2019, but wasn't able to turn into a go-to option at either stop. Across his five seasons at the college level, Brown tallied 61 catches for 846 yards and six scores. He produced a career-high 24 catches for 362 yards and three touchdowns for UCLA in 2022.

With the addition of Brown, quarterback Hudson Card sees a new face enter the fold going into 2024. Wide receiver will continue to be an area of need for the Boilermakers, particularly after the transfers of Deion Burks, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice this off-season.

Brown joins Cory Patterson's unit that features Jahmal Edrine, Jaron Tibbs, Jayden Dixon-Veal and Andrew Sowinski at the moment. The Boilermakers will also welcome a quartet of freshman pass catchers next season in addition to Brown.

Purdue now has eight commitments out of the transfer portal this cycle, with Brown being the second outside of the trenches. The Boilermakers have also landed running back Reggie Love III offensive linemen Joey Tanona, Corey Stewart and DJ Wingfield, along with defenders C.J. Madden, Jamarius Dinkins and Shitta Sillah.