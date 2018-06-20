Ticker
University Book Store: 6.20.2018

Basketball

Purdue freshmen are products of their high school environments — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Updated Way Too Early Top 25 — ESPN.com

Boilermaker trio ready for NBA draft — PurdueSports.com

Mathias enjoys long-awaited NBA shot – Journal and Courier ($)

Things have changed for big men in the NBA — ESPN.com

Football

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Recruiting

Q&A: Purdue commitment Chase Triplett — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilermakers Born Today

Neil Bemenderfer (1956) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Jeff Speedy (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

David Frye (1961) Defensive End, Football

Stuart Schweigert (1981) Free Safety, Football

Fahkara Malone (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball

Brandon Taylor (1991) Defensive Tackle, Football

Cedric Dale (1995) Cornerback, Football

