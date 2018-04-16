1966 partipants, nearly $100 K raised for @PUCancerCenter Challenge. Arni’s Pizza, a beer and no rain..That is the definition of a good morning. Thx also to @JeffBrohm and @BoilerFootball @KirkBarron73 @david_blough10 @ElijahSindelar and players. Thx to all @PurdueAthletes https://t.co/cgOhlioqFS