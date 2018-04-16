Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-16 06:04:50 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 4.16.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Brohm serves as honorary chair of Purdue Challenge - WLFI.com

Brohm recaps Purdue spring - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue needs playmakers to develop - Journal & Courier

Replay: Brohm on Gold and Black LIVE: GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Purdue spring review: Special teams - GoldandBlack.com

Former Purdue star sees line developing under Brohm - Journal & Courier

Recruiting

Purdue target Timme becoming big deal in Lone Star State - Rivals.com ($)

Mason Gillis becoming a priority - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Williams makes Detroit's "Dream Team" - Detroit Free Press

Olympic/Other

Baseball finale with Minnesota cancelled - Purduesports.com

Women's golf finishes second to Texas Tech - Purduesports.com

Women's tennis drops home finale - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: April 16

Bernie Allen (1939) Quarterback , Football

Sean Guy (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Scott Green (1973) Tight End, Football

Cornel Jones (1999) Linebacker, Football

Chuck Ayers (1993) Offensive Tackle, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}