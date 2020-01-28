Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

"He inspired so many people,"



Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Congrats to @EthanMorton_24 on scoring his 2,000th career point on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/GqhbYw5tCI — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 27, 2020

Biggie has found a home again in Portland.



✔️: In two games since his return, Swanigan has 6 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists in 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/keQgGjLBji — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 27, 2020

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rod Wildman (1956) Defensive End, Football Brandon King (1987) Cornerback, Football Marcus Green (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball Terry Wright (1997) Wide Receiver, Football