PURDUE BASKETBALL
Isaiah Thompson trending well as Big Ten play resumes — GoldandBlack.com
All-Decade Team: Purdue basketball in the 2010s — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women: Purdue wins Big Ten home opener vs. Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com | Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue's top stories of 2019 — GoldandBlack.com
Intel from Louisiana Tech on Bob Diaco — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jeff Brohm was Indiana's highest-paid public employee — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue QB target Malik Hornsby shuffles the deck — Rivals.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ray Smith (1957) Wide Receiver, Football
Henry Jontony (1958) Defensive End, Football
Kirk Olivadotti (1974) Wide Receiver, Football
Gabe Cox (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Holle (1981) Offensive Guard, Football
Ray Edwards (1985) Defensive End, Football
