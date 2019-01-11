Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 08:55:34 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.11.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Basketball

Billy Keller to join 'Gold and Black LIVE' today at 2 - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Purdue-Wisconsin preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Boudreaux out for Wisky game - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue center depth and versatility growing at right time - Journal & Courier ($)

Women upset Iowa - Journal & Courier ($)

Stars Happ and Edwards face off tonight - Madison.com

Football

Welcoming Tom Dienhart - GoldandBlack.com

Parker leaves Duke for Penn State - News and Observer

Six players whose time is now - GoldandBlack.com

Bailey makes smart decision about future - Journal & Courier ($)

Brees turns 40, stories of an ultra competitive QB - ESPN

Brees and Foles share more than HS ties - ESPN

Olympic/Other

No. 17 Wrestlers ready for home debut - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 11

Jeff Stapleton (1954) Football, Offensive tackle1

Manuel Gentry (1957) Football, Punter

Walt Foster (1967) Football, Fullback

Scott Carlberg (1974) Football, Tight end

Boilermakers born Jan. 12

Joe Walsh (1948) Football, Defensive end

Dwight Lewis (1953) Football, Defensive back

Jimmy Smith (1961) Football, Tailback

Willie Ray (1961) Football, Defensive back

Jim Chaney (1962) Football, Assistant coach

Don Delvy (1971) Football, Linebacker

Leslie Johnson (1975) Women's Basketball, Center

Johnny Daniels (1994) Football, Defensive tackle

Eden Ewing (1997) Men's Basketball, Forward

Evan Anderson (2000) Football, Running back

Boilermakers born Jan. 13

Dave Lafary (1955) Football, Offensive tackle

Wayne Walls (1955) Men's Baskdetball, Forward

Robert Johnson (1958) Football, Tailback

Scott West (1964) Football, Defensive back

MaChelle Joseph (1970) Women's Basketball, Guard

Chris Hill (1975) Football, Offensive tackle

Donald Winston (1978) Football, Wide receiver

Beth Jones (1982) Women's Basketball, Guard

KeyRon Catlett (1999) Football, Wide Receiver

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}