Basketball
Billy Keller to join 'Gold and Black LIVE' today at 2 - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
Purdue-Wisconsin preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Boudreaux out for Wisky game - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue center depth and versatility growing at right time - Journal & Courier ($)
Women upset Iowa - Journal & Courier ($)
Stars Happ and Edwards face off tonight - Madison.com
Football
Welcoming Tom Dienhart - GoldandBlack.com
Parker leaves Duke for Penn State - News and Observer
Six players whose time is now - GoldandBlack.com
Bailey makes smart decision about future - Journal & Courier ($)
Brees turns 40, stories of an ultra competitive QB - ESPN
Brees and Foles share more than HS ties - ESPN
Olympic/Other
No. 17 Wrestlers ready for home debut - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 11
Jeff Stapleton (1954) Football, Offensive tackle1
Manuel Gentry (1957) Football, Punter
Walt Foster (1967) Football, Fullback
Scott Carlberg (1974) Football, Tight end
Boilermakers born Jan. 12
Joe Walsh (1948) Football, Defensive end
Dwight Lewis (1953) Football, Defensive back
Jimmy Smith (1961) Football, Tailback
Willie Ray (1961) Football, Defensive back
Jim Chaney (1962) Football, Assistant coach
Don Delvy (1971) Football, Linebacker
Leslie Johnson (1975) Women's Basketball, Center
Johnny Daniels (1994) Football, Defensive tackle
Eden Ewing (1997) Men's Basketball, Forward
Evan Anderson (2000) Football, Running back
Boilermakers born Jan. 13
Dave Lafary (1955) Football, Offensive tackle
Wayne Walls (1955) Men's Baskdetball, Forward
Robert Johnson (1958) Football, Tailback
Scott West (1964) Football, Defensive back
MaChelle Joseph (1970) Women's Basketball, Guard
Chris Hill (1975) Football, Offensive tackle
Donald Winston (1978) Football, Wide receiver
Beth Jones (1982) Women's Basketball, Guard
KeyRon Catlett (1999) Football, Wide Receiver
