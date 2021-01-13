University Book Store Headlines: 1.13.2021
🎬: 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗗: 𝗘𝗣𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗗𝗘 𝟰— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 12, 2021
📉 At halftime, the win probability was 6.6 %.
The comeback started with a halftime chat. pic.twitter.com/xbbf1kfsHv
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue guard Ethan Morton on freshman season | 'I don’t want a free pass just because I was sick - JCOnline.com
Kentucky backs players' right to kneel after local cops burn gear in protest - Yahoo.com
Shaka Smart and why it pays to have patience with college basketball coaches - ESPN.com
Going for 5️⃣ straight in Assembly Hall. pic.twitter.com/1wpLUqSuby— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 12, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Position review: Offensive line - GoldandBlack.com
OT Greg Long will return in 2021 - GoldandBlack.com
Cornerback Geovonte' Howard staying at Purdue, it appears - GoldandBlack.com
Central Catholic grad, former Indiana, Iowa lineman Coy Cronk declares for NFL draft - JCOnline.com
For Ryan Kerrigan, Saturday’s loss felt like the end of his time in Washington - WashingtonPost.com
Former Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez hired as Louisana-Monroe offensive coordinator - Yahoo.com
Mark Emmert opposes idea to separate FBS football from NCAA: 'Couldn't disagree more' - ESPN.com
NCAA football betting: Early odds for 2021 national champion released - Yahoo.com
Way too early Top 25 - CBSSports.com
https://t.co/kvv2dNTmHS pic.twitter.com/ND8nmGmZG7— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 12, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Report: Homestead vs. Blackhawk Christian - GoldandBlack.com
So you discovered how well @DMathias31 can shoot, eh @sixers? 😉— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 13, 2021
We knew long ago.pic.twitter.com/LPPBvcThhY
OTHER
Wrestling season preview - PurdueSports.com
US Capitol Police officer and Purdue alum dies from suicide - PurdueExponent.com
https://t.co/LsfMmmo0Ob pic.twitter.com/nJ44WpDYkJ— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 13, 2021
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Lafary (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Wayne Walls (1955) Forward, Men's Basketball
Robert Johnson (1958) Tailback, Football
Scott West (1964) Defensive Back, Football
MaChelle Joseph (1970) Guard, Women's Basketball
Chris Hill (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
Donald Winston (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Beth Jones (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball
KeyRon Catlett (1999) Wide Receiver, Football
