Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 05:04:40 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.14.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Basketball

Upon Further Review Wisconsin: GoldandBlack.com

Resilient Boilers get needed road win - GoldandBlack.com | Anderson Herald Bulletin | Purduesports.com

3-2-1 Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wisconsin pays tribute to Tyler Trent - The Spun

Gard on overtime loss to Purdue - Madison.com

Women hold off Northwestern - Purduesports.com

Kiesler sets basketball aside for future - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue made winning decision at Wisconsin - Journal & Courier ($)

Football

Great quarterbacks face off for trip to Super Bowl - NBCSports.com

Tyler Trent Memorial Field at Ross-Ade Stadium?- Rensselaer (Ind.) Republican

Recruiting

Look ahead: The 2020 Class - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Trent inspires us to live life the right way - KPC

T&F hosts first meet - Purduesports.com

Men's Tennis gets win - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today

Dave Grote (1963) Football, Offensive Tackle

Melina Griffin (1973) Women's Basketball,

Anthony Chambers (1982) Football Wide Receiver

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}