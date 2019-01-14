University Book Store Headlines: 1.14.19
Basketball
Upon Further Review Wisconsin: GoldandBlack.com
Resilient Boilers get needed road win - GoldandBlack.com | Anderson Herald Bulletin | Purduesports.com
3-2-1 Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wisconsin pays tribute to Tyler Trent - The Spun
Gard on overtime loss to Purdue - Madison.com
Women hold off Northwestern - Purduesports.com
Kiesler sets basketball aside for future - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue made winning decision at Wisconsin - Journal & Courier ($)
Football
Great quarterbacks face off for trip to Super Bowl - NBCSports.com
Tyler Trent Memorial Field at Ross-Ade Stadium?- Rensselaer (Ind.) Republican
Recruiting
Look ahead: The 2020 Class - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Trent inspires us to live life the right way - KPC
T&F hosts first meet - Purduesports.com
Men's Tennis gets win - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today
Dave Grote (1963) Football, Offensive Tackle
Melina Griffin (1973) Women's Basketball,
Anthony Chambers (1982) Football Wide Receiver
