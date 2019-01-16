University Book Store Headlines: 1.16.19
Get to know the name, @B1GMBBall fans: Trevion Williams.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 16, 2019
The @BoilerBall freshman is getting run the last three games, and he's producing (12.7 ppg & 12 rpg).
"This kid's got a bright future." - @BTNJonCrispin pic.twitter.com/00dUxJMoW7
Basketball
Purdue routs Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
3-2-1 of Purdue's win over Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Stat Blast: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack,com
Williams' emergence started with summer efforts - GoldandBlack.com
Final thoughts: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Rutgers wears #TylerStrong t-shirts - Journal & Courier ($)
Women airm to knock off No. 20 Rutgers - Purduesports.com
Odds to win the Mens College Basketball Championship:https://t.co/svaJIQVPnQ pic.twitter.com/zE3IqblH3m— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 9, 2019
Purdue WR Terry Wright wins vertically against Kentucky CB Derrick Baity pic.twitter.com/Nhc981Ykxx— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 15, 2019
Football
All-Time best Boilers in NFL - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ross-Ade Stadium alcohol sales exceeded $1M in 2018 - GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees turned 5 on Jan. 15. Really. - Nola.com
Tonight's @AnthemBCBS Student-Athlete of the Game was @Rondale_Moore03 from @BoilerFootball!— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) January 16, 2019
You know he is a BEAST on the field, but off the field he boasts the 6th highest GPA on the team this fall (3.81) and is majoring in Selling & Sales Management! #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/n2UlQ4HfPv
Recruiting
Alabama commit thinks Purdue could offer soon - Rivals.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Softball releases 2019 schedule - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers Born Today: Jan. 16
Ashley Bell (1949) Football, End
Randy Thompson (1950) Men's Basketball, Guard
Doug Sibery (1957) Football, Linebacker
Jay Allison (1959) Football, Offensive tackle
Derrick Jackson (1970) Football, Assistant coach
Kelvin Shingleton (1981) Football, Offensive tackle
Dennis Kelly (1990) Football, Offensive tackle
Ryan Flaherty (1998) Football, Offensive line
