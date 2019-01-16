Tonight's @AnthemBCBS Student-Athlete of the Game was @Rondale_Moore03 from @BoilerFootball!



You know he is a BEAST on the field, but off the field he boasts the 6th highest GPA on the team this fall (3.81) and is majoring in Selling & Sales Management! #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/n2UlQ4HfPv