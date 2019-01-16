Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 08:38:23 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.16.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Purdue routs Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com

3-2-1 of Purdue's win over Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stat Blast: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack,com

Williams' emergence started with summer efforts - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Rutgers wears #TylerStrong t-shirts - Journal & Courier ($)

Women airm to knock off No. 20 Rutgers - Purduesports.com

Football

All-Time best Boilers in NFL - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ross-Ade Stadium alcohol sales exceeded $1M in 2018 - GoldandBlack.com

Drew Brees turned 5 on Jan. 15. Really. - Nola.com

Recruiting 

Alabama commit thinks Purdue could offer soon - Rivals.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Softball releases 2019 schedule - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers Born Today: Jan. 16

Ashley Bell (1949) Football, End

Randy Thompson (1950) Men's Basketball, Guard

Doug Sibery (1957) Football, Linebacker

Jay Allison (1959) Football, Offensive tackle

Derrick Jackson (1970) Football, Assistant coach

Kelvin Shingleton (1981) Football, Offensive tackle

Dennis Kelly (1990) Football, Offensive tackle

Ryan Flaherty (1998) Football, Offensive line

