University Book Store Headlines: 1.17.19
Since 2015-16, just one major-college program has a better home winning percentage than #Purdue.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 16, 2019
1) Kentucky (58-4; .935)
2) Purdue (56-4; .933)#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/wFXemuTOTl
Basketball
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue's weather plan for IU game - WLFI.com
Edwards a catalyst in win over Rutgers - Journal & Courier ($)
Blackout game scheduled for Saturday - Purduesports.com
Stefanovic latest boost from bench - Journal & Courier ($)
Indiana trying to stop losses from snowballing - Hoosier.com
IU fans riding roller coaster - Indystar.com
Doyel: If Hoosiers don't wake up, things could get worse - Indystar.com
Women lose to Rutgers in overtime - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
WBB signees named All-America game nominees - Purduesports.com
A second Super Bowl would elevate Drew Brees above Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/Y1h4Cj1rWK— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 16, 2019
Football
Looking ahead: Purdue quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com
Exit interview: Kirk Barron - GoldandBlack.com
A quick note on visitors. - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
@PurdueSports Emerging Leaders meeting was jam packed; full of enthusiastic and committed student-athletes anxious to learn more about what it takes to be a good leader! Great conversations, reflection and growth mindset. 🗣💯🚂💨 pic.twitter.com/eTAINaTRh4— Cathy Wright Eger (@cweboiler) January 17, 2019
Olympic/Other
Michigan State interim president out - AP
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 17
Jon Reynolds (1947) Men's Basketball, Forward
Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Football, Defensive end
Dave Shondell (1958) Volleyball, Coach
Jared Crank (1989) Football, Fullback
Ryan Russell (1992) Football, Defensive end
Wyatt Cook (1997) Football, Linebacker
