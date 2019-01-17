Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 07:54:17 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.17.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Basketball

Upon Further Review: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue's weather plan for IU game - WLFI.com

Edwards a catalyst in win over Rutgers - Journal & Courier ($)

Blackout game scheduled for Saturday - Purduesports.com

Stefanovic latest boost from bench - Journal & Courier ($)

Indiana trying to stop losses from snowballing - Hoosier.com

IU fans riding roller coaster - Indystar.com

Doyel: If Hoosiers don't wake up, things could get worse - Indystar.com

Women lose to Rutgers in overtime - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com

WBB signees named All-America game nominees - Purduesports.com

Football

Looking ahead: Purdue quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com

Exit interview: Kirk Barron - GoldandBlack.com

A quick note on visitors. - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Michigan State interim president out - AP

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 17

Jon Reynolds (1947) Men's Basketball, Forward

Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Football, Defensive end

Dave Shondell (1958) Volleyball, Coach

Jared Crank (1989) Football, Fullback

Ryan Russell (1992) Football, Defensive end

Wyatt Cook (1997) Football, Linebacker

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}