University Book Store Headlines: 1.22.2019
BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: The difference between Purdue and IU — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bracket Watch: Purdue a 7 seed — SI.com
Winners, losers from the weekend — CBS Sports
FOOTBALL
Looking Ahead: Purdue's running backs — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Drew Brees' difficult luck — GoldandBlack.com ($)
RECRUITING
Wide receiver Marcellus Moore drawing Rondale Moore comparison from Purdue — Rivals.com ($)
MISC.
McCutcheon, Wittgren eager for spring — Journal and Courier ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tim Foley (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Barry Santini (1952) Tight End, Football
David Henderson (1956) Tight End, Football
Jeff Thorson (1958) Offensive Line, Football
Kevin Garrity (1981) Center, Men's Basketball
