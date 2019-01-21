Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 1.22.2019

USA Today Sports

BASKETBALL

New polls: AP | Coaches

Weekly Word: The difference between Purdue and IU — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bracket Watch: Purdue a 7 seed — SI.com

Winners, losers from the weekend — CBS Sports

FOOTBALL

Looking Ahead: Purdue's running backs — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: Drew Brees' difficult luck — GoldandBlack.com ($)

RECRUITING

Wide receiver Marcellus Moore drawing Rondale Moore comparison from Purdue — Rivals.com ($)

MISC.

McCutcheon, Wittgren eager for spring — Journal and Courier ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tim Foley (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Barry Santini (1952) Tight End, Football

David Henderson (1956) Tight End, Football

Jeff Thorson (1958) Offensive Line, Football

Kevin Garrity (1981) Center, Men's Basketball

