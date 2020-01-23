News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 1.23.2020

Purdue basketball
Purdue vs. Wisconsin tonight in Mackey Arena (USA Today Sports)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 20 Preview: Purdue hosts Wisconsin tonight in Mackey Arena — GoldandBlack.com | PurdueSports.com

Hammer Down Cancer game allows Evan Boudreaux a chance to raise awareness — Journal and Courier ($)

Which leagues are legit? — ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Bret Bielema: New Purdue DL coach is 'incredible teacher' — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue formalizes Terrance Jamison's hiring — PurdueSports.com

Rondale Moore among top 2020 draft prospects — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue football visitors this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BO: Potential recruiting impact of Purdue's staff changes — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Four-star Caleb Furst on his recent Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Track: Rod McCravy Memorial up next — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Purdue adds two recruits — PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Boilermakers head east – PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Clarence Childers (1953) Wide Receiver, Football

Dan Bulger (1967) Defensive End, Football

Jerry George (1976) Defensive End, Football

Jacob Rowe (1980) Running Back, Football

