PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 20 Preview: Purdue hosts Wisconsin tonight in Mackey Arena — GoldandBlack.com | PurdueSports.com
Hammer Down Cancer game allows Evan Boudreaux a chance to raise awareness — Journal and Courier ($)
Which leagues are legit? — ESPN.com
Big Ten issues statement and punishment for Illinois’ Alan Griffin pic.twitter.com/1ey1g0ZTiL— Brian Neubert (@brianneubert) January 23, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Bret Bielema: New Purdue DL coach is 'incredible teacher' — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue formalizes Terrance Jamison's hiring — PurdueSports.com
Rondale Moore among top 2020 draft prospects — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue football visitors this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BO: Potential recruiting impact of Purdue's staff changes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Four-star Caleb Furst on his recent Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Track: Rod McCravy Memorial up next — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Purdue adds two recruits — PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Boilermakers head east – PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Clarence Childers (1953) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan Bulger (1967) Defensive End, Football
Jerry George (1976) Defensive End, Football
Jacob Rowe (1980) Running Back, Football
