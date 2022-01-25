 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 1.25.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Women lose at No. 8 Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Position Review: Defensive line - GoldandBlack.com

Hamilton SE walk-on has ties to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Tennessee wing joins Purdue recruiting class - Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC/OTHER

ICYMI: Women's tennis sweeps Xavier - Purduesports.com

ICYMI: Divers do well at IU - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Ford (1950) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Sam Patronaggio (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Desi Martello (1959) Linebacker, Football

Eric Jensen (1970) Offensive Line, Football

Micheal Hawthorne (1977) Cornerback, Football

