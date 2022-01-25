University Book Store Headlines: 1.25.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Women lose at No. 8 Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Position Review: Defensive line - GoldandBlack.com
Hamilton SE walk-on has ties to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Tennessee wing joins Purdue recruiting class - Journal and Courier
OLYMPIC/OTHER
ICYMI: Women's tennis sweeps Xavier - Purduesports.com
ICYMI: Divers do well at IU - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Ford (1950) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Sam Patronaggio (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Desi Martello (1959) Linebacker, Football
Eric Jensen (1970) Offensive Line, Football
Micheal Hawthorne (1977) Cornerback, Football
