PURDUE BASKETBALL
Jaden Ivey becomes a record fourth Boilermaker named Freshman of the Week — GoldandBlack.com | PurdueSports.com
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Zach Edey standing tall; Stefanovic and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Big Ten's scheduling mess; Jaden Ivey — GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology — CBS Sports
Why the NCAA is desperate hold March Madness — Yahoo Sports
It’s Official!— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 25, 2021
Introducing our new Cornerbacks Coach, @CoachRonEnglish! #BoilerUp 🚂
🔗➡️ https://t.co/BT02OiJHA7 pic.twitter.com/m7jYNIEALc
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ron English's hiring as corners coach made official — PurdueSports.com
Exit Interview: Simeon Smiley — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Aggressive can pay off — GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women's Basketball: Layden named Freshman of the Week — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Weiler leads through 36 holes — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Frank Saculla (1938) Tackle, Football
Bob Ford (1950) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Sam Patronaggio (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Desi Martello (1959) Linebacker, Football
Eric Jensen (1970) Offensive Line, Football
Mike Hawthorne (1977) Defensive Back, Football
Rob Henry (1990) Quarterback, Football
