Purdue's Jaden Ivey
Jaden Ivey is the fourth Boilermaker to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week (USA Today Sports)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Jaden Ivey becomes a record fourth Boilermaker named Freshman of the Week — GoldandBlack.com | PurdueSports.com

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Zach Edey standing tall; Stefanovic and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Big Ten's scheduling mess; Jaden Ivey — GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology — CBS Sports

Why the NCAA is desperate hold March Madness — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ron English's hiring as corners coach made official — PurdueSports.com

Exit Interview: Simeon Smiley — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Aggressive can pay off — GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's Basketball: Layden named Freshman of the Week — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Weiler leads through 36 holes — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Frank Saculla (1938) Tackle, Football

Bob Ford (1950) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Sam Patronaggio (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Desi Martello (1959) Linebacker, Football

Eric Jensen (1970) Offensive Line, Football

Mike Hawthorne (1977) Defensive Back, Football

Rob Henry (1990) Quarterback, Football

