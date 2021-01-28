 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
University Book Store Headlines: 1.29.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

BO: Some insight into Purdue's close wins — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mailbag: Ethan Morton's freshman season — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Zach Edey giving Purdue quality minutes — Journal and Courier ($)

NCAA Tournament protocols will be exhaustive — CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Exit Interview: Lorenzo Neal — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Position Review: Defensive tackle — GoldandBlack.com ($)

How Rondale Moore stacks up in Mock Drafts — Indianapolis Star

College Football 2021 by Tier — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Who will win Indiana Mr. Basketball? — Indianapolis Star ($)

Early period, transfers changed signing day — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Swimming: Purdue selected for Big Ten Championships — PurdueSports.com

Women's Basketball: Boilermakers fall at Minnesota — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Purdue leans on Maddie, Maddie and Maddy — Journal and Courier


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Derrick Taylor (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

Lloyd Hawthorne (1964) Tailback, Football

Elliot Bloom (1977) Basketball Operations, Men's Basketball

Jerod Void (1983) Running Back, Football

Jacob Abrams (1999) Cornerback, Football

Saturday

Ralph Perretta (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Dick Satterfield (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bob Mannella (1955) Linebacker, Football

Jeff Williamson (1960) Quarterback, Football

Burt Thornton (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Staci Carney (1972) Guard, Women's Basketball

Leroy Clark (1995) Defensive Back, Football

Joe Schopper (1997) Punter, Football

Sunday

Walt Gahm (1945) Lineman, Football

Bill Liber (1947) Offensive End, Football

Greg Goodrich (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Amy Shaffer (1977) Forward, Women's Basketball

Andre Henderson (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

