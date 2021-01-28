University Book Store Headlines: 1.29.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
BO: Some insight into Purdue's close wins — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mailbag: Ethan Morton's freshman season — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Zach Edey giving Purdue quality minutes — Journal and Courier ($)
NCAA Tournament protocols will be exhaustive — CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Exit Interview: Lorenzo Neal — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Position Review: Defensive tackle — GoldandBlack.com ($)
How Rondale Moore stacks up in Mock Drafts — Indianapolis Star
College Football 2021 by Tier — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Who will win Indiana Mr. Basketball? — Indianapolis Star ($)
Early period, transfers changed signing day — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Swimming: Purdue selected for Big Ten Championships — PurdueSports.com
Women's Basketball: Boilermakers fall at Minnesota — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Purdue leans on Maddie, Maddie and Maddy — Journal and Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Derrick Taylor (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
Lloyd Hawthorne (1964) Tailback, Football
Elliot Bloom (1977) Basketball Operations, Men's Basketball
Jerod Void (1983) Running Back, Football
Jacob Abrams (1999) Cornerback, Football
Saturday
Ralph Perretta (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Dick Satterfield (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bob Mannella (1955) Linebacker, Football
Jeff Williamson (1960) Quarterback, Football
Burt Thornton (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Staci Carney (1972) Guard, Women's Basketball
Leroy Clark (1995) Defensive Back, Football
Joe Schopper (1997) Punter, Football
Sunday
Walt Gahm (1945) Lineman, Football
Bill Liber (1947) Offensive End, Football
Greg Goodrich (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Amy Shaffer (1977) Forward, Women's Basketball
Andre Henderson (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.