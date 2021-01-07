 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
University Book Store Headlines: 1.7.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Freshmen's progress stunted by circumstance — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Efficiency Check: Purdue analytics — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wheeler focuses on hustle plays — Journal and Courier ($)

How will NCAA Tournament attendance compare to other events? — Indianapolis Star ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Jackson Anthrop returning for another senior season — GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Purdue football and continuity — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Position Review: Running backs — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Jared Sparks hits the transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com

Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to the Saints — CBS Sports

OTHER

Women's basketball game postponed — Journal and Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Charles King (1943) Halfback, Football

Greg Fenner (1949) Offensive End, Football

Greg Oost (1958) Center, Football

Danny Hope (1959) Head and assistant coach, Football

Bruce King (1963) Fullback, Football

Steve Letnich (1968) QB, RB , WR, Football

Jim Maciag (1973) Linebacker, Football

Romail Gordon (1976) Cornerback, Football

John Shelbourne (1980) Long Snapper, Football

Patrick Kohtz (1984) Strong Safety, Football

{{ article.author_name }}