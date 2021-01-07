University Book Store Headlines: 1.7.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Freshmen's progress stunted by circumstance — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Efficiency Check: Purdue analytics — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wheeler focuses on hustle plays — Journal and Courier ($)
How will NCAA Tournament attendance compare to other events? — Indianapolis Star ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Jackson Anthrop returning for another senior season — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue football and continuity — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Position Review: Running backs — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jared Sparks hits the transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com
Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to the Saints — CBS Sports
OTHER
Women's basketball game postponed — Journal and Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Charles King (1943) Halfback, Football
Greg Fenner (1949) Offensive End, Football
Greg Oost (1958) Center, Football
Danny Hope (1959) Head and assistant coach, Football
Bruce King (1963) Fullback, Football
Steve Letnich (1968) QB, RB , WR, Football
Jim Maciag (1973) Linebacker, Football
Romail Gordon (1976) Cornerback, Football
John Shelbourne (1980) Long Snapper, Football
Patrick Kohtz (1984) Strong Safety, Football
