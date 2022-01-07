University Book Store Headlines: 1.7.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Nine early storylines for 2022 - GoldandBlack.com
Exit Interview: Jaylan Alexander - GoldandBlack.com
Search for next defensive coordinator has begun - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Crucial stretch for Purdue begins with battle with familiar face - Journal and Courier
Scouting Purdue at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Penn State gets it done at Northwestern - Penn State Rivals
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over -- Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Men's Senior Day highlights Coed Swim Meet - Purduesports.com
No. 15 Wrestling hosts first Big Ten duals - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Charles King (1943) Halfback, Football
Greg Fenner (1949) Offensive End, Football
Greg Oost (1958) Center, Football
Danny Hope (1959) Head and assistant coach, Football
Bruce King (1963) Fullback, Football
Steve Letnich (1968) QB, RB , WR, Football
Jim Maciag (1973) Linebacker, Football
Romail Gordon (1976) Cornerback, Football
John Shelbourne (1980) Long Snapper, Football
Patrick Kohtz (1984) Strong Safety, Football
Boilermakers Born Jan. 8
John O'Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football
Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football
Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football
Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football
Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball
Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football
Boilermakers Born Jan. 9
Tom Holden (1949) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Rogers (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball
Corey Chapman (1988) Defensive End, Football
Jackson Anthrop (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
