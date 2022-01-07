 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-07 07:41:48 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.7.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Nine early storylines for 2022 - GoldandBlack.com

Exit Interview: Jaylan Alexander - GoldandBlack.com

Search for next defensive coordinator has begun - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Crucial stretch for Purdue begins with battle with familiar face - Journal and Courier

Scouting Purdue at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Penn State gets it done at Northwestern - Penn State Rivals

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over -- Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Men's Senior Day highlights Coed Swim Meet - Purduesports.com

No. 15 Wrestling hosts first Big Ten duals - Purduesports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Charles King (1943) Halfback, Football

Greg Fenner (1949) Offensive End, Football

Greg Oost (1958) Center, Football

Danny Hope (1959) Head and assistant coach, Football

Bruce King (1963) Fullback, Football

Steve Letnich (1968) QB, RB , WR, Football

Jim Maciag (1973) Linebacker, Football

Romail Gordon (1976) Cornerback, Football

John Shelbourne (1980) Long Snapper, Football

Patrick Kohtz (1984) Strong Safety, Football

Boilermakers Born Jan. 8

John O'Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football

Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football

Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football

Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football

Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball

Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football

Boilermakers Born Jan. 9

Tom Holden (1949) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Rogers (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball

Corey Chapman (1988) Defensive End, Football

Jackson Anthrop (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}