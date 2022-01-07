University Book Store Headlines: 1.7.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Nine early storylines for 2022 - GoldandBlack.com Exit Interview: Jaylan Alexander - GoldandBlack.com Search for next defensive coordinator has begun - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Crucial stretch for Purdue begins with battle with familiar face - Journal and Courier Scouting Purdue at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com Penn State gets it done at Northwestern - Penn State Rivals

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over -- Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Men's Senior Day highlights Coed Swim Meet - Purduesports.com No. 15 Wrestling hosts first Big Ten duals - Purduesports.com



BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Charles King (1943) Halfback, Football Greg Fenner (1949) Offensive End, Football Greg Oost (1958) Center, Football Danny Hope (1959) Head and assistant coach, Football Bruce King (1963) Fullback, Football Steve Letnich (1968) QB, RB , WR, Football Jim Maciag (1973) Linebacker, Football Romail Gordon (1976) Cornerback, Football John Shelbourne (1980) Long Snapper, Football Patrick Kohtz (1984) Strong Safety, Football

Boilermakers Born Jan. 8

John O'Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football

Boilermakers Born Jan. 9