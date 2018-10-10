University Book Store Headlines: 10.10.18
Football
Blough injury looms large vs. Illinois - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Tuesday's post-practice video - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm vs. Smith: Different philosophies - GoldandBlack.com
Number crunching: Weeks 5/6 - GoldandBlack.com
Tracking the offense: Stretching the field - Journal & Courier ($)
Thieneman brothers go from walk ons to playing side by side - Anderson Herald Bulletin
Illinois defense faces major challenge in Purdue - Orange and Blue News ($)
News and notes from Illinois press conference - Orange and Blue News ($)
Big Ten win a confidence booster for Illinois - Champaign News
Basketball
Mailbag: Carsen Edwards question - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Edwards out to buck Big Ten trend - Journal & Courier ($)
Mini-plan and single-game tickets go on sale for MBB on Oct. 11 - Purduesports.com
Olympic/Other
MSU to make numerous changes, additions in athletic department - Detroit News
Men's golf finishes third in tournament - Purduesports.com
Volleyball hosts No. 9 Penn State - Purduesports.com
Women win Illini Invitational - Purduesports.com
Boilerrmakers born today: Oct. 10
Tom Gibson (1955) Football, Offensive guard
Roger Williams (1956) Football, Middle guard
Russell Pope (1957) Football, Running back
Jim Knolinski (1961) Football, Tight end
Joe Gampfer (1961) Men's Basketball, Center
Dave Cravens (1962) Football, Offensive tackle
Scott Kurz (1978) Football, Kicker-Punter
Joe Webster (1979) Football, Offensive Tackle
Mike Rhinehart (1982) Football, Tight end
Jerry Wasikowski (1985) Football, Tight end
Jake Replogle (1994) Football, Defensive end
Miracle Gray (1997) Women's Basketball, Guard
Jack Sullivan (1999) Football, Defensive Line
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.