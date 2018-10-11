University Book Store Headlines: 10.11.18
Nick Holt talks Illinois and more
These two guys – @JartaviusM_ & @DelShawnP3 – each have 3 interceptions this year, which ties them for the B1G lead and fourth-most in FBS.— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) October 9, 2018
As a team, the #Illini rank 2nd in the nation in interceptions per game (2.0). #LovieBall 😤 pic.twitter.com/cnynmdamSI
Football
Purdue/Illinois take contrasting approaches to rebuild - Goshen News
Cornel Jones' towel making trip to Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Jones making sure Purdue keeps its edge - Journal & Courier ($)
Wednesday post-practice video - GoldandBlack.com
A look at Illinois' metrics - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Opponent view: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Sparks looks for resurgent performance - GoldandBlack.com
Game Week: Purdue at Illinois - Journal & Courier ($)
'This train is rolling' - Purduesports.com
Tracking Purdue's defense: Dealing with another spread offense - Journal & Courier ($)
Why this is Drew Brees' best shot to win a Super Bowl title - ESPN
IU running back suspended for assault - Indystar
Williams released from Illini - Daily Illini
Congratulations, @drewbrees!— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018
Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.
Well ... kind of. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8
.@drewbrees is a West Lafayette legend. He's now the NFL's all-time passing leader but an even better human than football player. The former @BoilerFootball QB has made a big impact on current QB @david_blough10. (S/O to @BenReiff for his crazy brain, great skills & big stomach.) pic.twitter.com/qUpdhGIJCs— Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 9, 2018
Recruiting
Purdue gets big running back commitment - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
From @GoodmanHoops on #B1G coaching jobs. pic.twitter.com/jt0YRZxmLE— 📝 Chris Forman (@ChrisForman12) October 11, 2018
Basketball
Edwards should be Big Ten preseason player of the year--now comes the hard part - Journal & Courier ($)
What happens when Carsen Edwards is out? - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Layden commits to women's hoops - Kokomo Perspective
Gallery: 'Serbian Sensation' Sasha Stefanovic - Purduesports.com
Purdue in Chicago for media day - Purduesports.com
Olympic/Other
Soccer takes to road - Purduesports.com
Volleyball loses in four sets to No. 9 Penn State - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Oct. 11
Jeff Jones (1950) Football, QB/End/Kicker
Jim Fritzsche (1960) Football, Offensive tackle
John Fitzpatrick (1960) Football, Offensive guard
Scott Kalinoski (1966) Football, Strong safety
Tarrance Crump (1983) Men's Basketball, Guard
Bubba Day (1988) Men's Basketball, Guard
Jason Tretter (1994) Football, Offensive lineman
Bree Horrocks (1995) Women's Basketball, Center
