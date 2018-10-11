Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 10.11.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Nick Holt talks Illinois and more

Football

Purdue/Illinois take contrasting approaches to rebuild - Goshen News

Cornel Jones' towel making trip to Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Jones making sure Purdue keeps its edge - Journal & Courier ($)

Wednesday post-practice video - GoldandBlack.com

A look at Illinois' metrics - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Opponent view: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Sparks looks for resurgent performance - GoldandBlack.com

Game Week: Purdue at Illinois - Journal & Courier ($)

'This train is rolling' - Purduesports.com

Tracking Purdue's defense: Dealing with another spread offense - Journal & Courier ($)

Why this is Drew Brees' best shot to win a Super Bowl title - ESPN

IU running back suspended for assault - Indystar

Williams released from Illini - Daily Illini


Recruiting

Purdue gets big running back commitment - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Basketball

Edwards should be Big Ten preseason player of the year--now comes the hard part - Journal & Courier ($)

What happens when Carsen Edwards is out? - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Layden commits to women's hoops - Kokomo Perspective

Gallery: 'Serbian Sensation' Sasha Stefanovic - Purduesports.com

Purdue in Chicago for media day - Purduesports.com

Olympic/Other

Soccer takes to road - Purduesports.com

Volleyball loses in four sets to No. 9 Penn State - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Oct. 11

Jeff Jones (1950) Football, QB/End/Kicker

Jim Fritzsche (1960) Football, Offensive tackle

John Fitzpatrick (1960) Football, Offensive guard

Scott Kalinoski (1966) Football, Strong safety

Tarrance Crump (1983) Men's Basketball, Guard

Bubba Day (1988) Men's Basketball, Guard

Jason Tretter (1994) Football, Offensive lineman

Bree Horrocks (1995) Women's Basketball, Center

{{ article.author_name }}