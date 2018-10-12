University Book Store headlines: 10.12.18
Looking forward to having coach on. Appreciate @ChrisForman12 and his effort to find us a stand-in for Ryan Cline who has an academic commitment before practice. https://t.co/ApPLiSRhqW— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 12, 2018
Football
Brohm's lessons learned from 2011 season at Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Pre-Illinois--today at 11 - GoldandBlack.com (Blogtalk.com)
Matchup Preview: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Reviere, defense ends, challenged to take next step - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm's Thursday media session - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue at Illinois: Who has the edge? - Journal & Courier ($)
Basketball
Big Ten media day notes quotes and observations - GoldandBlack.com
Painter on 'Gold and Black LIVE' today at 12:30 - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
Cline's time is now - GoldandBlack.com
Carsen Edwards preseason Big Ten player-of-the-Year - GoldandBlack.com
Painter receives contract extension - Purduesports.com
Recruiting
Olympic/Other
Daniels receives 8% percent increase - Journal & Courier ($)
Will Purdue's $2M Gateway remove trailblazers' tribute? - Journal & Courier ($)
Soccer drops match to Illinois - Purduesports.com
Men's doubles undefeated in Day 1 - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Oct. 12
Karl Singer (1943) Football, Defensive tackle
Lance Brock (194=53) Football, Defensive back
Brad Schumacher (1964) Football, Tight end
Andrew Brewe (1989) Football, Center
Boilermakers who are celebrating birthdays tomorrow: Oct. 13
Randy Kuntz (1946) Football, Defensive tackle
Greg Klug (1961) Football, Wide receiver
Joe O'Leary (1970) Football, Kicker
Alan Eldridge (1976) Men's Basketball, Guard
Brandon Kirsch (1983) Football, Quarterback
Boilermakers who are celebrating birthdays Sunday: Oct. 14
John Wooden (dec. 2010) Men's Basketball, Guard
Dave Schellhase (1944) Men's Basketball,
Don Coller (1952) Football, Assistant coach, administrator
Pat Manahan (1955) Men's Basketball, Guard
Steve Reid (1961) Men's Basketball, Guard
Nick Pilipauskis (1980) Football, Center
