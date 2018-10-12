Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-12 09:04:05 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 10.12.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football 


Brohm's lessons learned from 2011 season at Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Pre-Illinois--today at 11 - GoldandBlack.com (Blogtalk.com)

Matchup Preview: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Reviere, defense ends, challenged to take next step - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm's Thursday media session - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue at Illinois: Who has the edge? - Journal & Courier ($)


Basketball

Big Ten media day notes quotes and observations - GoldandBlack.com

Painter on 'Gold and Black LIVE' today at 12:30 - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com

Cline's time is now - GoldandBlack.com

Carsen Edwards preseason Big Ten player-of-the-Year - GoldandBlack.com

Painter receives contract extension - Purduesports.com

Recruiting 

To come

Olympic/Other

Daniels receives 8% percent increase - Journal & Courier ($)

Will Purdue's $2M Gateway remove trailblazers' tribute? - Journal & Courier ($)

Soccer drops match to Illinois - Purduesports.com

Men's doubles undefeated in Day 1 - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Oct. 12

Karl Singer (1943) Football, Defensive tackle

Lance Brock (194=53) Football, Defensive back

Brad Schumacher (1964) Football, Tight end

Andrew Brewe (1989) Football, Center

Boilermakers who are celebrating birthdays tomorrow: Oct. 13

Randy Kuntz (1946) Football, Defensive tackle

Greg Klug (1961) Football, Wide receiver

Joe O'Leary (1970) Football, Kicker

Alan Eldridge (1976) Men's Basketball, Guard

Brandon Kirsch (1983) Football, Quarterback

Boilermakers who are celebrating birthdays Sunday: Oct. 14

John Wooden (dec. 2010) Men's Basketball, Guard

Dave Schellhase (1944) Men's Basketball,

Don Coller (1952) Football, Assistant coach, administrator

Pat Manahan (1955) Men's Basketball, Guard

Steve Reid (1961) Men's Basketball, Guard

Nick Pilipauskis (1980) Football, Center

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}