University Book Store Headlines: 10.13.2022
To learn more about University Book Store click here
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Number Crunching Week 10 - GoldandBlack.com
Return of Jalen Graham energizes defense - GoldandBlack.com
Jefferson expected to be out this week - GoldandBlack.com
Game 7 Prep -- Purduesports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Portal makes predictions tough -Yahoo sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
XX
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
MGOLF: Sekne honored again by Big Ten - Purduesports.com
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Randy Kuntz (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football
Greg Klug (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Joe O'Leary (1970) Kicker, Football
Alan Eldridge (1976) Guard, Men's Basketball
Brandon Kirsch (1983) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.