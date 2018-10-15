Ticker
football

University Book Store Headlines: 10.15.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

GoldandBlack.com Report Card: Purdue 46, Illinois 7 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Upon Further Review - Week 7: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue scores final 46 points in blowout win at Illinois: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Illinois Notebook: Another 7-0 deficit, another double-digit win: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football 46, Illinois 7 - The day after: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue defense continues to show growth, prepared to face bigger tests: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue notebook: Blough earns redemption, Boilers gain momentum with Ohio State next: Journal & Courier ($)

Handing out mid-season superlatives for Purdue football: CNHI Sports Indiana

Blowout loss to Purdue puts Illini football's progress in question: Champaign News-Gazette

Ohio State Opens As a 14-point Favorite over Purdue: Eleven Warriors

Podcast: How much you should worry about the Buckeyes: BuckeyeGrove.com

Former Purdue QB and EIU head coach Bob Spoo passes away at 80: Twitter

Basketball

Grady Eifert among the standouts at Saturday's fan day scrimmage: GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's fan day scrimmage: GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com notebook and video: Purdue's fan day scrimmage: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Filling Vincent Edwards' role a three-man battle for Purdue basketball: Journal & Courier ($)

Recruiting

Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup: GoldandBlack.com ($)

'BOILING OVER': GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic sports/Misc.

'College Gameday' to feature Tyler Trent this coming weekend: Twitter

Purdue University releases plan for next 50 years: WLFI-TV 18

Purdue swimming and diving sweeps all 24 events at Indiana Intercollegiate: PurdueSports.com

Purdue pitchers strike out 20 over 12 Innings in a scrimmage vs. Heartland College: PurdueSports.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 15

Tim Armstrong (1953) Football, Middle Guard

Nick Holt (1962) Football, Assistant Coach

Blaine Bennett (1964) Football, Assistant Coach

Jim Bridge (1969) Football, Assistant coach

Lonnie Palelei (1970) Football, Defensive Tackle

Luis Smikle (1970) Football, Fullback

Randall Lane (1976) Football, Wide Receiver

Chris Barclay (1983) Football, Assistant Coach

Corey Clements (1991) Football, Offensive Lineman

Stephen Toyra (1993) Men's Basketball, Guard

{{ article.author_name }}