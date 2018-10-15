University Book Store Headlines: 10.15.18
Football
GoldandBlack.com Report Card: Purdue 46, Illinois 7 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Upon Further Review - Week 7: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue scores final 46 points in blowout win at Illinois: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Illinois Notebook: Another 7-0 deficit, another double-digit win: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 46, Illinois 7 - The day after: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue defense continues to show growth, prepared to face bigger tests: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue notebook: Blough earns redemption, Boilers gain momentum with Ohio State next: Journal & Courier ($)
Handing out mid-season superlatives for Purdue football: CNHI Sports Indiana
Blowout loss to Purdue puts Illini football's progress in question: Champaign News-Gazette
Ohio State Opens As a 14-point Favorite over Purdue: Eleven Warriors
Podcast: How much you should worry about the Buckeyes: BuckeyeGrove.com
Former Purdue QB and EIU head coach Bob Spoo passes away at 80: Twitter
RIP Coach Bob Spoo • Stopped by my office at the end of every day to say good night • Zero tolerance for passing on wide open throws in the flat • Patience of a saint with young WR coaches • Thank you for believing in me 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kNCZ2hTbos— Brian Flinn \\\/// (@Coach_Flinn) October 15, 2018
Basketball
Grady Eifert among the standouts at Saturday's fan day scrimmage: GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's fan day scrimmage: GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com notebook and video: Purdue's fan day scrimmage: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Filling Vincent Edwards' role a three-man battle for Purdue basketball: Journal & Courier ($)
Recruiting
Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup: GoldandBlack.com ($)
'BOILING OVER': GoldandBlack.com ($)
Just finished up filming with @LStowell, Tom Rinaldi and the amazing @CollegeGameDay crew! Make sure to tune into @espn next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/nokJjfVvtQ— Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) October 14, 2018
Olympic sports/Misc.
'College Gameday' to feature Tyler Trent this coming weekend: Twitter
Purdue University releases plan for next 50 years: WLFI-TV 18
Purdue swimming and diving sweeps all 24 events at Indiana Intercollegiate: PurdueSports.com
Purdue pitchers strike out 20 over 12 Innings in a scrimmage vs. Heartland College: PurdueSports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 15
Tim Armstrong (1953) Football, Middle Guard
Nick Holt (1962) Football, Assistant Coach
Blaine Bennett (1964) Football, Assistant Coach
Jim Bridge (1969) Football, Assistant coach
Lonnie Palelei (1970) Football, Defensive Tackle
Luis Smikle (1970) Football, Fullback
Randall Lane (1976) Football, Wide Receiver
Chris Barclay (1983) Football, Assistant Coach
Corey Clements (1991) Football, Offensive Lineman
Stephen Toyra (1993) Men's Basketball, Guard
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.