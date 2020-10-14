GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.15.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 10.15.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
New special teams coach hopes to make return game special — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue wants to maximize return game — Journal and Courier
Weekly Word: Expectations this season, the best being yet to come and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
How did players stay busy during pandemic? — GoldandBlack.com
Updates: Jeff Brohm's radio show — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat session: Purdue football topics — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Preseason Projection: Freshman Ethan Morton — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Disruptions ahead — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat session: Purdue basketball topics — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com chat session: Trey Kaufman, tight ends and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Update: New tight end target Drew Biber — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue in-state target JoJo Johnson decommits from Cincinnati
First Off I want to Thank Coach Fickell, Coach Mason , Coach Freeman, Coach E, and Coach Bowden and the rest of the Cincinnati staff. They showed me nothing but love and respect through this process. At this time I’m De-Committing from Cincinnati and Re-opening my Recruitment.— JoJo Johnson (@jojofootball1) October 14, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/GENERAL
Kampen will host 2024 NCAA golf regional — PurdueSports.com
NCAA extends eligibility for winter athletes – Yahoo Sports
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tim Armstrong (1953) Middle Guard, Football
Nick Holt (1962) Assistant Coach, Football
Blaine Bennett (1964) Assistant Coach, Football
Jim Bridge (1969) Assistant coach, Football
Lonnie Palelei (1970) Defensive Tackle, Football
Luis Smikle (1970) Fullback, Football
Randall Lane (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Barclay (1983) Assistant Coach, Football
Corey Clements (1991) Offensive Lineman, Football
Stephen Toyra (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.