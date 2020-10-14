 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.15.2020
University Book Store Headlines: 10.15.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

New special teams coach hopes to make return game special — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue wants to maximize return game — Journal and Courier

Weekly Word: Expectations this season, the best being yet to come and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

How did players stay busy during pandemic? — GoldandBlack.com

Updates: Jeff Brohm's radio show — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat session: Purdue football topics — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Preseason Projection: Freshman Ethan Morton — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: Disruptions ahead — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat session: Purdue basketball topics — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com chat session: Trey Kaufman, tight ends and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Update: New tight end target Drew BiberGoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue in-state target JoJo Johnson decommits from Cincinnati

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/GENERAL

Kampen will host 2024 NCAA golf regional — PurdueSports.com

NCAA extends eligibility for winter athletes – Yahoo Sports

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tim Armstrong (1953) Middle Guard, Football

Nick Holt (1962) Assistant Coach, Football

Blaine Bennett (1964) Assistant Coach, Football

Jim Bridge (1969) Assistant coach, Football

Lonnie Palelei (1970) Defensive Tackle, Football

Luis Smikle (1970) Fullback, Football

Randall Lane (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Chris Barclay (1983) Assistant Coach, Football

Corey Clements (1991) Offensive Lineman, Football

Stephen Toyra (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball

