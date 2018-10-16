Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 07:25:51 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.16.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Weekly Word: Football's midway point, basketball and the Buckeyes: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Jeff Brohm on Ohio State: 'They like to throw the football': GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: PFF analysis from Purdue-Illinois: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Notebook: Jeff Brohm's weekly media conference - GoldandBlack.com

Early Look: Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue dominates Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

'Great opportunity' awaits Purdue football against No. 2 Ohio State: Journal & Courier ($)

Former Purdue QB and assistant coach/EIU head coach Bob Spoo dies: Journal Gazette & Times-Courier

Blough’s resurgence has Purdue in position to make a charge: Associated Press

Former Purdue coach Darrell Hazell mentioned as a candidate for Bowling Green opening: Toledo Blade

Illini All-Big Ten tight end Lou Dorsey transferring: Champaign News-Gazette

Running game lacking in a dominant Buckeye offense: BuckeyeGrove.com ($)

Indiana Football Notebook: Pass defense scheme, personnel changes possible: TheHoosier.com ($)

Basketball 

Five Factors: Purdue basketball in 2018-19 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Would college football's new approach to redshirt seasons also work for basketball?: Journal & Courier ($)

Carsen Edwards on Bob Cousy Award watch list for top point guard: Journal & Courier ($)

Recruiting

Coach View: King Doerue: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue 2019 commitment tracker: GoldandBlack.com


Olympic Sports/Misc. 

Purdue men's golf overcame an 11-shot deficit to win the inaugural Chatham Hills Collegiate: PurdueSports.com

Purdue soccer Holds No. 25 Northwestern scoreless: PurdueSports.com

Purdue ag school enrollment largest in 38 years: The Republic

Purdue Police question person of interest in alleged sexual battery: WLFI-TV18

Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 16

Rick Schavietello (1950) Football, Linebacker

Matt Hernandez (1961) Football, Defensive Tackle

Damon Taylor (1966) Football, Strong Safety

Dirk Handlin (1973) Football, Linebacker

Steve Ennis (1979) Football, Running Back

Albert Evans (1989) Football, Running Back

Arsenio Curry (1989) Football, Wide Receiver

Brennan Thieneman (1997) Football, Safety

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}