University Book Store Headlines: 10.16.18
Football
Weekly Word: Football's midway point, basketball and the Buckeyes: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jeff Brohm on Ohio State: 'They like to throw the football': GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: PFF analysis from Purdue-Illinois: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Notebook: Jeff Brohm's weekly media conference - GoldandBlack.com
Early Look: Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue dominates Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
'Great opportunity' awaits Purdue football against No. 2 Ohio State: Journal & Courier ($)
Former Purdue QB and assistant coach/EIU head coach Bob Spoo dies: Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Blough’s resurgence has Purdue in position to make a charge: Associated Press
Former Purdue coach Darrell Hazell mentioned as a candidate for Bowling Green opening: Toledo Blade
Illini All-Big Ten tight end Lou Dorsey transferring: Champaign News-Gazette
Running game lacking in a dominant Buckeye offense: BuckeyeGrove.com ($)
Indiana Football Notebook: Pass defense scheme, personnel changes possible: TheHoosier.com ($)
The Big Ten Offense of the Week from Week 7https://t.co/y2bjr4xeIg pic.twitter.com/BfjAeignHc— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 15, 2018
Basketball
Five Factors: Purdue basketball in 2018-19 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Would college football's new approach to redshirt seasons also work for basketball?: Journal & Courier ($)
Carsen Edwards on Bob Cousy Award watch list for top point guard: Journal & Courier ($)
Recruiting
Coach View: King Doerue: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue 2019 commitment tracker: GoldandBlack.com
Olympic Sports/Misc.
Purdue men's golf overcame an 11-shot deficit to win the inaugural Chatham Hills Collegiate: PurdueSports.com
Purdue soccer Holds No. 25 Northwestern scoreless: PurdueSports.com
Purdue ag school enrollment largest in 38 years: The Republic
Purdue Police question person of interest in alleged sexual battery: WLFI-TV18
Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 16
Rick Schavietello (1950) Football, Linebacker
Matt Hernandez (1961) Football, Defensive Tackle
Damon Taylor (1966) Football, Strong Safety
Dirk Handlin (1973) Football, Linebacker
Steve Ennis (1979) Football, Running Back
Albert Evans (1989) Football, Running Back
Arsenio Curry (1989) Football, Wide Receiver
Brennan Thieneman (1997) Football, Safety
