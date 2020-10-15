 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.16.2020
basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 10.16.2020

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

After initial delay, basketball practice begins — GoldandBlack.com | PurdueSports.com

Day 1 of Practice: Five Storylines — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue Preseason Projection: Jaden Ivey — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Veteran newcomers should help new-look batch of corners — GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal and Courier ($)

COVID testing part of players' daily routine — GoldandBlack.com


PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Significant football recruiting developments — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Schavietello (1950) Linebacker, Football

Matt Hernandez (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football

Damon Taylor (1966) Strong Safety, Football

Dirk Handlin (1973) Linebacker, Football

Steve Ennis (1979) Running Back, Football

Albert Evans (1989) Running Back, Football

Arsenio Curry (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

Brennan Thieneman (1997) Safety, Football

Saturday, Oct. 17

Trevor Foy (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football

Sunday, Oct. 18

Jamel Coleman (1975) Cornerback, Football

Chukky Okobi (1978) Center, Football

Sawyer Dawson (1996) Linebacker, Football

Jack Wegher (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

