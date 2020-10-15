GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.16.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 10.16.2020
📸: First-practice flicks. pic.twitter.com/LoE5xnOKQt— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 15, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
After initial delay, basketball practice begins — GoldandBlack.com | PurdueSports.com
Day 1 of Practice: Five Storylines — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Preseason Projection: Jaden Ivey — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Veteran newcomers should help new-look batch of corners — GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal and Courier ($)
COVID testing part of players' daily routine — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Significant football recruiting developments — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Schavietello (1950) Linebacker, Football
Matt Hernandez (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football
Damon Taylor (1966) Strong Safety, Football
Dirk Handlin (1973) Linebacker, Football
Steve Ennis (1979) Running Back, Football
Albert Evans (1989) Running Back, Football
Arsenio Curry (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
Brennan Thieneman (1997) Safety, Football
Saturday, Oct. 17
Trevor Foy (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football
Sunday, Oct. 18
Jamel Coleman (1975) Cornerback, Football
Chukky Okobi (1978) Center, Football
Sawyer Dawson (1996) Linebacker, Football
Jack Wegher (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
