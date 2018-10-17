University Book Store Headlines: 10.17.18
Football
Lorenzo Neal's increased production vital to Boilermaker defense: GoldandBlack.com
Number Crunching: Week 6/7: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue post-practice Tuesday video: GoldandBlack.com
Brohm borrows concepts from NFL's 'college offenses' to kick Purdue into high gear: CNHI Sports Indiana
David Blough tops Purdue football offense midseason awards: Journal & Courier ($)
Boilers begin prep for 'elite' Ohio State program: CNHI Sports Indiana
Ohio State video from Dwayne Haskins, Jordan Fuller, K.J. Hill, Ryan Day and Greg Schiano as they prepare for Purdue: Eleven Warriors
No. 2 Ohio State travels to Purdue: Lindy's Sports
Ohio State DE Nick Bosa leaving school to concentrate on draft: ESPN.com
Ohio State's lower-output running game in 2018 is unlike all other Urban Meyer teams: Cleveland.com
Buckeye red-zone offense always changing and progressing: BuckeyeGrove.com
Defensive woes have Illini rebuild stuck in neutral: OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball
Versatility may again be a strength for Purdue frontcourt: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Matt Haarms ready for a big season: PurdueSports.com
Indiana Basketball: De'Ron Davis Progressing: TheHoosier.com
Recruiting
Malik Hall lists Purdue in his final three; decision 'coming soon' for top 2019 target: Journal & Courier($)
Coach View: King Doerue - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic Sports/Misc.
Purdue cuts working spouses from 2019 health plan, as employees cry foul: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue Varsity Glee Club is celebrating 125 years of music-making: WLFI-TV18
Big Ten Conference Women's Basketball Week tips off Monday: Big Ten Conference
Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 17
Trevor Foy (1990) Football, Offensive Tackle
