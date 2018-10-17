Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 10.17.18

Football

Lorenzo Neal's increased production vital to Boilermaker defense: GoldandBlack.com

Number Crunching: Week 6/7: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue post-practice Tuesday video: GoldandBlack.com

Brohm borrows concepts from NFL's 'college offenses' to kick Purdue into high gear: CNHI Sports Indiana

David Blough tops Purdue football offense midseason awards: Journal & Courier ($)

Boilers begin prep for 'elite' Ohio State program: CNHI Sports Indiana

Ohio State video from Dwayne Haskins, Jordan Fuller, K.J. Hill, Ryan Day and Greg Schiano as they prepare for Purdue: Eleven Warriors

No. 2 Ohio State travels to Purdue: Lindy's Sports

Ohio State DE Nick Bosa leaving school to concentrate on draft: ESPN.com

Ohio State's lower-output running game in 2018 is unlike all other Urban Meyer teams: Cleveland.com

Buckeye red-zone offense always changing and progressing: BuckeyeGrove.com

Defensive woes have Illini rebuild stuck in neutral: OrangeandBlueNews.com

Basketball 

Versatility may again be a strength for Purdue frontcourt: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Matt Haarms ready for a big season: PurdueSports.com

Indiana Basketball: De'Ron Davis Progressing: TheHoosier.com

Recruiting

Malik Hall lists Purdue in his final three; decision 'coming soon' for top 2019 target: Journal & Courier($)

Coach View: King Doerue - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic Sports/Misc.

Purdue cuts working spouses from 2019 health plan, as employees cry foul: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue Varsity Glee Club is celebrating 125 years of music-making: WLFI-TV18

Big Ten Conference Women's Basketball Week tips off Monday: Big Ten Conference

Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 17

Trevor Foy (1990) Football, Offensive Tackle

