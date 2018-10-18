University Book Store Headlines: 10.18.18
Football
Bailey's big stage: Star linebacker hopes to knock off hometown team: GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm's changed approach with David Blough and it's paid off: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Wednesday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com
Opponent View: Ohio State: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Data Driven: A look at some of Ohio State's PFF metrics: GoldandBlack.com
The three keys to Jeff Brohm's offenses' big-play success: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue vs. Ohio State football: How to watch on TV, stream, spread: Journal & Courier ($)
Jacob Thieneman atop Purdue football defensive honor roll: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue offense confident facing top defenses in Big Ten: Journal & Courier ($)
Explosive Ohio State to test improving Purdue defense: Journal & Courier ($)
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri makes surprise visit to Tyler Trent's house: WTHR-TV
Which Big Ten football coaches could survive going 0-12?: Chicago Tribune
Basketball
Edwards listed No. 2 in CBS Sports Top 100 (and one) best players for 2018-19 season: CBSSports.com
Big Ten basketball predictions: The Sporting News
Indiana basketball: Al Durham standing out early - TheHoosier.com ($)
Recruiting
GoldandBlack.com chat: Transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Rivals.com analyst projects No. 1 2019 prospect Vernon Carey to pick Michigan State: Rivals.com ($)
Olympic Sports/Misc.
Purdue runner Jaret Carpenter was named Big Ten Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week: PurdueSports.com
Purdue volleyball match at Illinois on Nov.24 has been changed to 5 p.m.: FightingIllini.com
Purdue soccer prepares for final week of regular season: PurdueSports.com
Former First Lady Laura W. Bush and her daughters to speak at Purdue tonight: WLFI-TV
Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 18
Jamel Coleman (1975) Football, Cornerback
Chukky Okobi (1978) Football, Center
Sawyer Dawson (1996) Football, Linebacker
Jack Wegher (1997) Football, Wide Receiver
