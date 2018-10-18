Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 10.18.18

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Football

Bailey's big stage: Star linebacker hopes to knock off hometown team: GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm's changed approach with David Blough and it's paid off: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Wednesday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com

Opponent View: Ohio State: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Data Driven: A look at some of Ohio State's PFF metrics: GoldandBlack.com

The three keys to Jeff Brohm's offenses' big-play success: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue vs. Ohio State football: How to watch on TV, stream, spread: Journal & Courier ($)

Jacob Thieneman atop Purdue football defensive honor roll: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue offense confident facing top defenses in Big Ten: Journal & Courier ($)

Explosive Ohio State to test improving Purdue defense: Journal & Courier ($)

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri makes surprise visit to Tyler Trent's house: WTHR-TV

Which Big Ten football coaches could survive going 0-12?: Chicago Tribune

Basketball

Edwards listed No. 2 in CBS Sports Top 100 (and one) best players for 2018-19 season: CBSSports.com

Big Ten basketball predictions: The Sporting News

Indiana basketball: Al Durham standing out early - TheHoosier.com ($)

Recruiting 

GoldandBlack.com chat: Transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Rivals.com analyst projects No. 1 2019 prospect Vernon Carey to pick Michigan State: Rivals.com ($)

Olympic Sports/Misc.

Purdue runner Jaret Carpenter was named Big Ten Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week: PurdueSports.com

Purdue volleyball match at Illinois on Nov.24 has been changed to 5 p.m.: FightingIllini.com

Purdue soccer prepares for final week of regular season: PurdueSports.com

Former First Lady Laura W. Bush and her daughters to speak at Purdue tonight: WLFI-TV

Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 18

Jamel Coleman (1975) Football, Cornerback

Chukky Okobi (1978) Football, Center

Sawyer Dawson (1996) Football, Linebacker

Jack Wegher (1997) Football, Wide Receiver

{{ article.author_name }}