University Book Store Headlines: 10.18.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Physical Iowa offense will test depleted Purdue linebackers unit — GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive: Iowa Week — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Iowa — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
BOILING OVER: Notes from preseason practice — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jazz sign Isaac Haas — UtahJazz.com
Trevion Williams named to Malone Award Watch List — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Purdue 2020 basketball targets, running backs and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Baseball: Black team wins opener — PurdueSports.com
Swimming: Boilermakers open with pair of home meets — PurdueSports.com
Tennis: Purdue rolls in regional matches — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Oct. 18
Jamel Coleman (1975) Cornerback, Football
Chukky Okobi (1978) Center, Football
Sawyer Dawson (1996) Linebacker, Football
Jack Wegher (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
Oct. 19
Jeff Bury (1956) Defensive Line, Football
Arnette Hallman (1958) Forward, Men's Basketball
Kieth Brown (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
Oct. 20
Mike Moore (1944) Offensive Guard, Football
Clifford Jones (1948) Halfback, Football
Chuck Piebes (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Jerry Chaney (1964) Running Back, Football
Anthony Rose (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
Tim Kehret (1970) Punter, Football
Errick Peck (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball
Simeon Smiley (1997) Cornerback, Football
