University Book Store Headlines: 10.19.18

Jeff Brohm: Purdue has spent 'a lot of extra time' on kicking: GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm Thursday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com

Kenneth Major building confidence and maturity in first year: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ex-Purdue player/coach Bob Spoo 'touched thousands of coaches lives': GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Old National Presents: Toilet paper memories: GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State at Purdue football | Who has the edge - Journal & Courier ($)

Explosive Ohio State to test improving Purdue defense: Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue's defense will be tested against one of the nation's best passers: CNHI Sports Indiana

Three keys to victory for Purdue vs. Ohio State: CNHI Sports Indiana

Ohio native Bailey braces for meeting with Ohio State: CNHI Sports Indiana

Stopping Purdue on offense will be a tough task: Columbus (OH) Dispatch

Blake Haubeil will kick against Purdue, Urban Meyer says: Columbus (OH) Dispatch

Ohio State football podcast: Can the Buckeyes win it all without Bosa?: BuckeyeGrove.com

Basketball 

Purdue's Ryan Cline not shying away from raised expectations: Journal & Courier ($)

Indiana's Juwan Morgan on Karl Malone Award watch list: TheHoosier.com


Recruiting

Ohio OL Kyle Jornigan says he's committed to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com

Analysis after Jornigan's commitment to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Illinois visit next for five-star big man Drew Timme: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)

Olympic Sports/Misc.

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue hosts No. 2 Ohio State: GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Sports Update: GoldandBlack.com

Drew Brees launching Purdue's Joe Tiller Scholarship Endowment: Journal & Courier ($)

'IU sucks' may turn to 'Cancer sucks' to honor Purdue student: WISH-TV8

Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 19

Jeff Bury (1956) Football, Defensive Line

Arnette Hallman (1958) Men's Basketball, Forward

Kieth Brown (1965) Football, Offensive Guard

Boilermaker Birthdays: Saturday, Oct. 20

Mike Moore (1944) Football, Offensive Guard

Clifford Jones (1948) Football, Halfback

Chuck Piebes (1950) Football, Defensive Back

Jerry Chaney (1964) Football, Running Back

Anthony Rose (1965) Football, Offensive Guard

Tim Kehret (1970) Football, Punter

Errick Peck (1991) Men's Basketball, Forward

Simeon Smiley (1997) Football, Cornerback

Boliermaker Birthday: Sunday, Oct. 21

Allen Hager (1930) Football, Lineman/Asst. Coach

Bob Holmes (1945) Football, Defensive End

Don Webster (1948) Football, Defensive Back

Fred Snapp (1951) Football, Defensive Tackle

Jim Richmond (1964) Football, Offensive Tackle

Everette Stephens (1966) Men's Basketball, Guard

Mark Payne (1972) Football, Offensive Line

Tario Fuller (1996) Football, Running Back

Jack Plummer (1999) Football, Quarterback

