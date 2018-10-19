University Book Store Headlines: 10.19.18
Football
Jeff Brohm: Purdue has spent 'a lot of extra time' on kicking: GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm Thursday post-practice video: GoldandBlack.com
Kenneth Major building confidence and maturity in first year: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ex-Purdue player/coach Bob Spoo 'touched thousands of coaches lives': GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Old National Presents: Toilet paper memories: GoldandBlack.com
Ohio State at Purdue football | Who has the edge - Journal & Courier ($)
Explosive Ohio State to test improving Purdue defense: Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue's defense will be tested against one of the nation's best passers: CNHI Sports Indiana
Three keys to victory for Purdue vs. Ohio State: CNHI Sports Indiana
Ohio native Bailey braces for meeting with Ohio State: CNHI Sports Indiana
Stopping Purdue on offense will be a tough task: Columbus (OH) Dispatch
Blake Haubeil will kick against Purdue, Urban Meyer says: Columbus (OH) Dispatch
Ohio State football podcast: Can the Buckeyes win it all without Bosa?: BuckeyeGrove.com
Basketball
Purdue's Ryan Cline not shying away from raised expectations: Journal & Courier ($)
Indiana's Juwan Morgan on Karl Malone Award watch list: TheHoosier.com
I'd like to announce that I am now committed to Purdue. It has been a very long process and I would like to thank everyone who invested time in me. @drwilliams131 @JeffBrohm pic.twitter.com/fP8GeIFKgq— Kyle Jornigan (@KJornigan) October 19, 2018
Recruiting
Ohio OL Kyle Jornigan says he's committed to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com
Analysis after Jornigan's commitment to Purdue: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Illinois visit next for five-star big man Drew Timme: OrangeandBlueNews.com ($)
Olympic Sports/Misc.
Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue hosts No. 2 Ohio State: GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Sports Update: GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees launching Purdue's Joe Tiller Scholarship Endowment: Journal & Courier ($)
'IU sucks' may turn to 'Cancer sucks' to honor Purdue student: WISH-TV8
Boilermaker Birthdays: Oct. 19
Jeff Bury (1956) Football, Defensive Line
Arnette Hallman (1958) Men's Basketball, Forward
Kieth Brown (1965) Football, Offensive Guard
Boilermaker Birthdays: Saturday, Oct. 20
Mike Moore (1944) Football, Offensive Guard
Clifford Jones (1948) Football, Halfback
Chuck Piebes (1950) Football, Defensive Back
Jerry Chaney (1964) Football, Running Back
Anthony Rose (1965) Football, Offensive Guard
Tim Kehret (1970) Football, Punter
Errick Peck (1991) Men's Basketball, Forward
Simeon Smiley (1997) Football, Cornerback
Boliermaker Birthday: Sunday, Oct. 21
Allen Hager (1930) Football, Lineman/Asst. Coach
Bob Holmes (1945) Football, Defensive End
Don Webster (1948) Football, Defensive Back
Fred Snapp (1951) Football, Defensive Tackle
Jim Richmond (1964) Football, Offensive Tackle
Everette Stephens (1966) Men's Basketball, Guard
Mark Payne (1972) Football, Offensive Line
Tario Fuller (1996) Football, Running Back
Jack Plummer (1999) Football, Quarterback
